Food celebrity Andrew Zimmern has embarked on a new televised journey. Best known for his long-running “Bizarre Foods” series on the Travel Channel, which was put out to pasture in 2018, Zimmern has shifted his attention from gastronomic globetrotting to food politics in a new five-part series on MSNBC.

His “What’s Eating America,” which premiered Sunday night, aims to take on “the social and political discussions of the day, through food,” Zimmern said in the opening voiceover. Immigration is the focus of the first extended two-hour episode, which Zimmern co-hosts with his celeb chef pal José Andrés.

Zimmern takes us on a road trip to meet migrant and nonimmigrant workers, from a strawberry field in Salinas, California, to a Tyson Foods chicken processing plant in Springdale, Arkansas. The footage alone is journalism in and of itself. It is powerful to meet the women from the Marshall Islands who are here on nonimmigrant H-2B visas, who pay taxes but cannot receive public benefits.

I had hoped for more of their voices, and less from Zimmern, who although coming off as a well-intentioned interviewer, is arguably too much part of the story. As a viewer, I don’t want to see his pained expression when he hears the plight of an undocumented restaurant worker who’s on dialysis. I wished there had been more cameo interviews, with passionate advocates such as labor activist and United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero, who instead had to share the camera with Zimmern.

At the top of the show, Zimmern argues that “without immigrants, our food system would collapse.” With such compelling footage, this thesis alone would have been a strong enough backbone to carry the show. But when Zimmern and Andrés taunt President Donald Trump with a selfie at the top of the show and say “let’s have lunch” about immigration reform, I think that’s cute, but unnecessary. When they do it again at the end of the show with “we’re ready when you are, Mister President, lunch is on us,” that’s when I realize this has moved from advocacy journalism to editorializing.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I will keep watching because I am curious, and I think there’s value to having food systems conversations on television. But for journalism on the food system, I will continue to read Civil Eats, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom in its 11th year. (Disclosure: I an occasional contributor.)

“What’s Eating America” airs on MSNBC at 9 p.m. Sundays. Climate change and its effects on the food system are the focus of the next episode.