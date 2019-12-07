One big advantage of seeing a show at Ephrata Performing Arts Center is how small the theater is, how close the audience is to the action.
That intimacy beautifully serves “My Fair Lady,” which opened Thursday night. The world of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins is right there; you feel like part of it.
Sure, you can turn “My Fair Lady” into a spectacle, with tons of dancing Cockneys and a huge orchestra playing the wonderful score by Frederick Loewe. But that wasn’t the route co-directors Lydia Brubaker and Ed Fernandez took in this production.
Instead, the cast is limited to fewer than 20, the orchestra comprises a pianist and string quartet. It makes for a lighter production and one that delves more deeply into the relationship between Higgins and Eliza.
Preston Schreffler and Stacia Smith do a terrific job.
Schreffler’s Higgins is a confident — or egotistical — man with an acid tongue and a dedication to the English language that is obsessive.
Eliza is a flower girl who dreams of a better life and realizes proper English is the way there.
Higgins makes a bet with his fellow language expert, Col. Pickering (Ed Fernandez) that he can turn Eliza into a lady and pass her off as a duchess at the embassy ball in six months’ time.
It is clear from the start that Higgins doesn’t see Eliza as an actual human being with feelings and complexity. He tells Pickering at one point he created her from the squashed cabbage leaves at Covent Garden, the place where they first meet.
Eliza is feisty and strong, but much of that strength is just bluster because she knows she is powerless.
It is through the course of the play that both characters change. Not only does Higgins come to see Eliza as a fully formed person, but he himself becomes one, thanks to Eliza. That means showing just the tiniest amount of vulnerability and loosening up some of his massive pride.
Eliza’s changes are more outward. Her accent, her clothes, the way she holds herself all develop into a proper lady. But the spitfire inside her never leaves. She holds her own against Higgins. The bluster has turned to power.
Both Schreffler and Smith are fine actors, and that helps immensely as their characters develop and change.
The show is rich with humor, both in dialogue and song, and both actors mine plenty of it without losing sight of the characters’ connection to each other.
Fernandez is the voice of reason as Col. Pickering, reminding Higgins that he is treating his test subject brutally, but Pickering also forgets about Eliza’s feelings at times.
Elizabeth Pattey is a fantastic Mrs. Pierce, the head housekeeper at Higgins’ home. It’s not a big role, but she garners laughs from eye rolls, raised eyebrows and tone of voice.
Kathleen Goodwin has a small but priceless role as Higgins’ mother. A supporter of Eliza, she knocks her son down to size. And Sean Reynolds is a delight as Freddy, who falls for Eliza and sings the show’s only romantic song, “On the Street Where You Live.” What a delight to hear him sing.
Robert Checchia is Alfred P. Doolittle, Eliza’s no-good, fun-loving father. Usually when “My Fair Lady” is staged, Alfred is at the center of big production numbers “With A little Bit of Luck” and “I’m Getting Married in the Morning.” Checchia does a great job with both, but on a smaller scale. It works, in large part because it doesn’t shift focus away from the main story the way it does in bigger productions.
The choreography by Tricia Corcoran was charming.
The costumes, especially Eliza’s wardrobe, are dazzling. Kudos to Lisa Harris and Carolina Tornielli. Mike Rhodes’ set is effective and elegant. And music director Zach Smith and his string quartet, while getting off to a slightly muddled start Thursday night, came into their own and were quite loverly. (Sorry, couldn’t help it.)