Seventy-two partner churches and Water Street Mission are hosting a night of music, food, worship and community this weekend at Long's Park in Lancaster.

The fourth annual Reverberate will feature worship led by a wide range of bands, rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the amphitheater.

Food trucks, such as Lickety Split, Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Blazing Swine BBQ, Halo’s Kitchen, Nano Grill, Papa Sneaux and others, will be set up from 4 to 6 p.m. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m., events include music ministry from four Lancaster churches and ministries (In the Light Ministries, Calvary Church, Brightside Baptist Church and Ephrata Community Church). Short testimonies will also be shared throughout the evening, which focuses on love -- love of God and love of one another.

“It’s a recognition that God first loved us, and that’s why we love others,” explains Jack Crowley, President of Water Street Mission. “That’s something we all have in common as believers, our belief that Christ is the source of our love and what allows us to truly love our neighbors.”

The event is free and open to the public.