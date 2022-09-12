Seventy-two partner churches and
Water Street Mission are hosting a night of music, food, worship and community this weekend at Long's Park in Lancaster.
The
fourth annual Reverberate will feature worship led by a wide range of bands, rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Food trucks, such as Lickety Split,
Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Blazing Swine BBQ, Halo’s Kitchen, Nano Grill, Papa Sneaux and others, will be set up from 4 to 6 p.m. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m., events include music ministry from four Lancaster churches and ministries (In the Light Ministries, Calvary Church, Brightside Baptist Church and Ephrata Community Church). Short testimonies will also be shared throughout the evening, which focuses on love -- love of God and love of one another.
“It’s a recognition that God first loved us, and that’s why we love others,” explains Jack Crowley, President of Water Street Mission. “That’s something we all have in common as believers, our belief that Christ is the source of our love and what allows us to truly love our neighbors.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Close
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Members of the Journey Church band performed during the Lancaster Reverberate at Long's Park. Shot on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
The Lancaster Reverberate took place at Long's Park on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
The Lancaster Reverberate took place at Long's Park on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2021.
The Lancaster Reverberate took place at Long's Park on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Members of the Journey Church band performed during the Lancaster Reverberate at Long's Park. Shot on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Members of the Journey Church band performed during the Lancaster Reverberate at Long's Park. Shot on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Members of the Journey Church band performed during the Lancaster Reverberate at Long's Park. Shot on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
The Lancaster Reverberate took place at Long's Park on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
The Lancaster Reverberate took place at Long's Park on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2021.
The Lancaster Reverberate took place at Long's Park on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Members of the Journey Church band performed during the Lancaster Reverberate at Long's Park. Shot on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Members of the Journey Church band performed during the Lancaster Reverberate at Long's Park. Shot on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Families gathered at Long's Park for an evening of music, speakers and more. Shot during the Lancaster Reverberate on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021.
Close
Gregg Scott explains about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott explains about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott, left, and Dave Wauls laugh when they are talking about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture blueprints of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott walk up the ramp of the Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Blueprints of the Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott explains about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott explains about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott, left, and Dave Wauls laugh when they are talking about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture blueprints of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Gregg Scott walk up the ramp of the Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dave Wauls, left, and Gregg Scott talk about the architecture of the Amphitheater in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Blueprints of the Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A part of Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Amphitheater is shown in the Long’s Park in Lancaster Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.