Activities of daily living (ADLs): Basic activities an individual performs on a daily basis that are necessary for living independently. They include bathing, eating, dressing oneself, using the toilet and getting from a bed to a chair. ADLs are used as a measure of whether an individual requires daily assistance and, if so, how much.

Benevolent care: Financial assistance for residents of a senior living community who have outlived their resources. Some local communities have benevolent funds that provide monthly subsidies or meal stipends for residents who have exhausted their finances due to unexpected illness, loss of investments or simply living longer.

CyberCycle: A type of stationary, interactive bicycle with a virtual reality screen that promotes physical and cognitive well-being. Several continuing care retirement communities in Lancaster County have CyberCycle teams.

Downtowners: Part of the national Village to Village network, the Lancaster Downtowners is a membership-driven, grassroots community that provides a support network for older people to thrive in their community and age within their home.

Estate plan: A comprehensive plan that includes your will and other important documents, some effective while you are still living and others effective after your death. Those documents may include powers of attorney for health care and finances and an advanced directive outlining your wishes for life-prolonging treatment. An estate plan also designates who will receive your assets when you are gone and can help minimize taxes and the probate process.

Fifty-five-plus community: An age-restricted active adult community for those 55 and older who want to live independently and don’t want or need access to additional care services.

Geriatric care manager: A health and human services professional who is trained to help families find and manage care for their older relatives.

Home and community health care services: Personal, household and health-related services — such as home-delivered meals, adult day programs, transportation services and home care — that allow individuals to age in place.

Instrumental activities of daily living: Unlike the more basic ADLS, these are more advanced and complicated day-to-day tasks of independent living, such as preparing meals, grocery shopping, managing money, taking medication, driving or taking public transportation.

Jan. 1: The date that changes made during the Medicare open enrollment period take effect. The current open enrollment period, for re-evaluating Medicare Advantage and/or the Part D prescription drug plan, ends Dec. 7

401(k): An employer-sponsored retirement savings program. Contributions are withdrawn from your paycheck, reducing your taxable income. All contributions to a 401(k) are tax-deferred until they are withdrawn in retirement.

Long-term care insurance: A policy that covers many of the costs of nursing care, assisted living or in-home care. The younger you are when you enroll, the better the price will be. Some retirement communities have a financial requirement for admission. A long-term care policy may help you qualify if you don’t have sufficient assets. Policies vary, so make sure you understand what is covered.

Medicare and Medicaid: Medicare is a federal health insurance program for those 65 and older, as well as those under 65 with certain disabilities and people of all ages with end-stage renal disease. Medicaid is a federal and state assistance program for low-income Americans or those who have expended most of their assets.

Not for profit: An organization that reinvests all profits back in the organization. Most continuing care retirement communities in Lancaster County are not for profit.

Ombudsman: An impartial individual who investigates complaints on behalf of a resident of a board-and-care home, nursing home or assisted living facility. The Older Americans Act requires every state to have an ombudsman program. To contact Pennsylvania’s ombudsman office, check out “aging services” at aging.pa.gov.

POLST: A POLST (Pennsylvania Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment) form is generally completed by someone who is seriously ill or frail. Signed by a health care provider, the POLST form designates the medical treatments the individual does or does not want. Unlike an advanced directive, which is a legal document that lets health care professionals know generally what types of treatment a patient may or may not want, the POLST is a medical order which emergency health care professionals must follow.

Quality of life: Qualify of life is subjective, but generally refers to an individual’s physical, mental and spiritual well-being. A holistic approach to wellness that touches on all aspects of well-being is a growing focus in today’s senior living communities, where residents will find everything from high-tech fitness centers to lifelong learning opportunities.

Right-sizing: The idea that downsizing can be a positive experience that simplifies your life, frees you from many of the responsibilities of homeownership and allows you to do the things you really want to do.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Skilled nursing care: A high level of care that must be provided by licensed health professionals, such as registered nurses. Some examples of skilled care include intravenous injections, physical therapy, wound care and catheter care.

Telemedicine: Using technology to deliver health care in your home through methods such as video conferencing with doctors and remote monitoring of vital signs.

Universities and colleges: Many local campuses offer seniors the opportunity to take classes for credit at a discounted rate or to audit them for free.

Volunteering: Volunteering can help you meet others and form new relationships. It also decreases the risk of depression and reduces stress levels. It might even help you live longer.

Want to move to a Lancaster County retirement community? Be prepared to wait When you’re thinking about making the move out of your home and into a community — whether i…

Waiting list: Many forms of senior living, from independent living to assisted living to continuing care, have waiting lists. Depending on the type of residence, the wait could be as long as several years.

eXplore Retirement Living: A collaborative effort of Lancaster County’s 18 continuing care retirement communities to help individuals and families explore the benefits of living in a CCRC. The communities host an open house each fall. Visit exploreretirementliving.org

YMCA: One of multiple Lancaster County locations that participate in Silver Sneakers, a health and fitness program included in many Medicare plans that gives seniors 65 and over free gym access and classes.

Zero-refund: In many continuing care retirement communities, entrance fees can vary based on a number of factors, including the refund option chosen. Residents who want to leave something to their heirs may choose an option that refunds a portion of the entrance fee to their estate upon death. The higher the refund, however, the higher the entrance fee. With a zero-refund option, your estate receives no refund, but you also pay a lower entrance fee.