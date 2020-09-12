October should have been a time of celebration for Lancaster County’s continuing care retirement communities. For the 10th year in a row, they were set to hold the Explore Retirement Living Open House, a collaborative effort in which all 18 communities throw open their doors to prospective residents on the same day.

Over the past decade, the event has drawn more than 15,000 visitors, many of them hopscotching to multiple communities over the course of the day, says Amanda Hall, marketing associate at Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township and an organizer of the annual event.

But this is no typical year.

As with so many things in the time of COVID-19, the 2020 open house has been canceled, and along with it one of the biggest marketing opportunities of the year.

“The event was something that had longevity. People would visit and maybe not move in for several years. … It was a great way for people to get a preview of a community and get introduced to the concept of continuing care,” says Sarah Short, director of residency planning for Landis Homes, which drew over 400 visitors to its Lititz campus for last October’s open house.

The 2019 open house brought over 400 people from 213 households to the campus of Fairmount in Ephrata, resulting in 16 move-ins during the last year, says Mitchell Hanna, director of marketing.

“We created a lot of buzz in 2019 because we were showing a new apartment building,” Hanna says. “It is disappointing we had to cancel this year because I really felt the momentum would continue for the 2020 open house.”

One of the major benefits of the event is that it allows the retirement communities to pool their resources for maximum exposure. Part of that initiative is a direct mailing to 150,000 households, something many of the local retirement communities would not be able to do on their own.

“To reach beyond Lancaster County, to go beyond that and be able to reach people in the Philadelphia market, reach people in Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland really is important to how we express why Lancaster County is such a destination to retire to,” Hall says.

Thinking outside the box

A canceled open house isn’t the only sales and marketing hurdle facing local retirement communities. The pandemic shut down campuses for months, making it all the more difficult to woo prospective residents by drawing them onto campus. Communities have had to cancel their individual open houses and educational programs and close their dining and wellness facilities, many of which are normally open to the public.

The decision to move into a retirement community isn’t typically an impulsive one, Short notes. It often can take years. In fact, many prospective residents come back year after year to open house events before making a decision. After that, they may end up on a waiting list.

“We’re constantly marketing in advance for what will become available,” Hall says. “It’s like planting a seed. The more times people can come on campus the more it feels like home.”

In the wake of this new normal, communities have gotten creative.

Some, like Woodcrest Villa, are beefing up their websites with additional content and 360 tours of residences, says Connie Buckwalter, director of marketing for Mennonite Home Communities. Landis Homes has a drone video of its 114-acre campus in the works, Short says.

After canceling five open house events this spring, Fairmount began promoting video tours of residences and other campus amenities on its website, Hanna says.

Willow Valley Communities had to put the brakes on its discovery tours — popular tours in which they take visitors around campus on shuttles to visit the Clubhouse, Cultural Center, residences and other community amenities. Instead, they created a video of that shuttle tour, advertised it like a regular event, and hosted a live question-and-answer session along with it.

“It’s working out really well,” says Maureen Leader, public relations and communications manager for Willow Valley Communities, noting they’ve had virtual attendees from 30 states. “We used to be limited by how many shuttles we can get. We had someone from South Dakota, someone from California. They just can’t fly in for a tour, but they can sit in a living room and tour Willow Valley Communities.”

Homestead Village saw a similar benefit after hosting a recent virtual seminar, Hall says. The community typically holds six to eight on-campus events each year featuring speakers on a variety of topics. As part of the event, they might also have residences open for visitors to explore. It’s just another way to get people on campus and introduce them to Homestead Village, she says.

“That definitely threw us for a loop to not be able to have those types of events,” Hall says.

With a financial adviser in this year’s speaker lineup, Homestead Village pivoted to its first virtual event last month with the help of Rodgers & Associates, which hosted a live webinar on a timely financial topic via Zoom for prospective and current residents. Viewers were able to type their questions during the presentation.

“For dipping our toe in the water, we were pleased with our response,” Hall says. “The nice thing was … it actually allowed us to reach people outside of Lancaster County and outside of the state. We had people participate that normally wouldn’t be able to come to our on-campus event.”

That even included a viewer from Oregon, she says.

The new normal

Now that local retirement communities are allowing on-campus visits, prospective residents can get in-person tours again, but it’s certainly not the same.

Much like a major college campus event for prospective students, an open house throws the doors of each community wide open. Chefs might have dishes to sample, current residents might volunteer to open their homes or answer questions, and tours include many campus amenities, from wellness centers to woodworking shops. None of that is currently possible in the age of COVID-19.

At Woodcrest Villa, visitors for a private in-person tour must go through a temperature screening, use hand sanitizer and wear masks at all times, Buckwalter says. Rather than ride along in the community’s vehicle to see various sites on campus, visitors must follow in their own vehicle. They can only tour vacant residences, and those residences are thoroughly sanitized afterward, she says.

“We used to serve coffee, soda and have candy out but now we don’t do that,” Buckwalter says. “Now we give away little bottles of hand sanitizer with our logo on.”

But more than food and amenities, Buckwalter laments that something deeper is missing from these campus visits during the pandemic.

“They don’t really get to interact with residents in the way they normally would, which is disappointing for all of us because one of the aspects of living in a community that can be most beneficial is the socialization and relationships people form with other residents,” she says.

Even so, any kind of visit is better than no visit.

“There’s really nothing that can take the place of actually coming and checking out your future home for yourself,” Buckwalter says.

Then there’s Arlene Yager. A native of Lancaster County, she once worked as an admissions counselor at Landis Homes before marrying a Canadian and moving to Canada over 30 years ago. When her husband died in March, Yager decided to move back home to be closer to friends and family. In late September, she’ll move into a one-bedroom apartment in Landis Homes’ Harvest View building, sight unseen.

“I have a younger brother and sister-in-law who are my go-between, and they have helped me choose cupboards, flooring, window treatments, paint, etc., using FaceTime,” Yager says. “While it would have been nice to be there to make choices, I really didn’t feel the need to make a special trip down. Plus, some of my closest friends from 30 years ago are in this same home and keep me posted on everything! Many pictures have been sent to me!”

While some people like Yager are forging ahead with their retirement community move, others are apprehensive about any kind of community visits at this time.

Woodcrest Villa has had fewer move-ins this year, and the number of inquiries has dropped, but not as much as one might think, Buckwalter says, noting there is still a healthy level of interest.

With a strong waiting list, Landis Homes has filled up every home that has opened during the pandemic, Short says.

The challenge is building for the future, especially in these times of limited face-to-face interaction.

“There is a concern that individuals will shy away from moving to retirement communities with the poor light in which retirement communities and nursing homes have been painted during the pandemic,” Hanna says. “However, I have been heartened by the number of requests I have received in recent weeks to be added to our wait list or to take a personal tour of the campus. So I am pretty confident that people will see the benefits of living in retirement communities as the dust settles.”