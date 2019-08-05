In July, three retail spaces opened in Lancaster County.

Four stores announced expansions, openings and closings.

Here's what stores opened in July 2019

Decade Toys and Collectibles opened in Lancaster, at 480 New Holland Avenue, Suite 8105. The store sells toys from the 1970s through the 1990s, with a focus on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe action figures.

Extreme Beauty Supply opened in Lancaster city, at 447 S. Prince Street. The store sells shampoos, relaxers and hair coloring, as well as wigs, head wraps and products for doing weaves, hair braiding and hair crocheting.

Qwik-Med Pharmacy opened in Columbia, at 369 Locust Street. The pharmacy fills prescriptions, offers immunizations and sells a variety of supplements. It also has a notary and offers copying, scanning and faxing services.

Here is retail news that was announced in July 2019

Charming Charlie announced that they will be closing all stores, including the one at Park City Mall, by August 31. The store sells gifts and fashion products.

Prussian Street Arcade will open in Manheim, at 49 N. Main Street. The store will sell vintage and handmade goods from a variety of vendors. The owners, Susan and Michael Ferrari are looking for vendors who make and sell clothing, or who create upcycled or recycled goods. The store is expected to open in the fall.

Fashion Cents Consignment will expand its retail shop in Strasburg, at 255 N. Decatur Street. The owners of the shop are moving the warehouse to a recently closed convenience store next door. The store sells clothing for men, women, kids and babies, as well as a variety of toys and household items.

Aldi announced the opening date for its East Hempfield Township location at 2210 Embassy Drive. The grocer will open its second location of the year on August 22.