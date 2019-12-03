Four retail spaces have called Lancaster County home in November.

Here's what stores have opened in Lancaster County in November

The Prussian Street Arcade opened in Manheim, at 49 N. Main Street. The marketplace has items from vintage to handcrafted, as well as clothing, toys, candy and baby items.

Ville + Rue by Domaci opened in Lancaster city, at 101 N. Queen Street. The store sells home furnishings, decor and gifts.

Color Me Mine opened in Lancaster, at Park City Center. The ceramics shop sells paints and supplies so customers can make their own pieces.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits opened a new, larger store in Mount Joy, at 763 E. Main Street. It has about 900 square feet of additional retail space.

Ethan Allen will be moving its East Petersburg store to the Crossings at Conestoga Creek, in the same development as Wegman's and Reel Cinemas. The store sells high-end furniture and house accessories. The expected opening is sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

J.A Sharp Custom Jeweler in Lancaster city, at 322 N. Queen Street, has a new owner. Andrea Miller Amey, a longtime employee, bought the business from Jude Sharp.

Bass Outlet in East Lampeter Township, in the Shops @ Rockvale, will be closing Dec. 28 after over 30 years of being open. The store sold shoes for men and women in formal and casual styles.

