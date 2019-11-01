Retail changes: Lancaster County store openings and news for October 2019

In October, one retail space opened in Lancaster County, and one closed.

Two stores made announcements about their current locations.

Here is the retail space that opened in Lancaster County in October 2019:

The Prussian Street Arcade, at 49 N. Main Street in Manheim, opened. The arcade has around 100 vendors selling vintage and antique items, apparel, women's fashion and accessories, home goods, handcrafted furniture and decor, among other items.

Here is the retail space that closed in Lancaster County in October 2019:

Ten Thousand Villages will close its Ephrata store, at 240 N. Reading Road, and move it to another, yet-to-be-determined location in Lancaster County. The store will remain open for the holiday season.

Here is retail news that has been announced for October 2019:

Five Below announced that the company will be closing one of its locations in the Rockvale Outlets in Lancaster County in February. Five Below opened an additional location Nov. 1 in the Mill Creek Square.

Pony Express Foods announced that it will be moving its retail beef jerky shop from Blue Ball to a larger spot along Route 23 near Leola, at 411 E. Main Street.

