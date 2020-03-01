Restaurant Week Preview
Lancaster city restaurants shared dishes at C'est La Vie, 18 N. Market Street Monday, Feb 24, 2020 for a preview reception for Restaurant Week.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Dining deals and special menus will be on tap at 40 downtown restaurants this week as part of Lancaster City Restaurant Week.

In its ninth year, Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with a portion of the proceeds going to Power Packs Project, a local nonprofit that distributes weekend meals to low-income families whose children receive free or reduced school meals. The Restaurant Week committee hosted its annual preview at C’est La Vie, 18 N. Market St., on Monday.

Some of the deals offer include a three-course lunch for $30 at The Belvedere Inn; a three-course dinner for $40 at Altana Rooftop Lounge; and a soup and French bread sandwich all-day combo for $10 at Isaacs.

Forty bucks will get you a pair of South American-inspired dinner bowls from Restaurant Week newcomer and food truck Chellas Arepa Kitchen, served with black beans, chimichurri sauce and a choice of plantains or their killer yuca fries.

There are seven new participating restaurants, including C’est La Vie, Josephine’s Downtown, Casa Carlo Italian Eatery, Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Levengood’s of Lancaster, Plough and Scratch Bakes Lancaster.

Restaurant Week continues through next Sunday. For details, visit

lancastercityrestaurantweek.com.