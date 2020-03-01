In its ninth year, Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with a portion of the proceeds going to Power Packs Project, a local nonprofit that distributes weekend meals to low-income families whose children receive free or reduced school meals. The Restaurant Week committee hosted its annual preview at C’est La Vie, 18 N. Market St., on Monday.
Some of the deals offer include a three-course lunch for $30 at The Belvedere Inn; a three-course dinner for $40 at Altana Rooftop Lounge; and a soup and French bread sandwich all-day combo for $10 at Isaacs.
Forty bucks will get you a pair of South American-inspired dinner bowls from Restaurant Week newcomer and food truck Chellas Arepa Kitchen, served with black beans, chimichurri sauce and a choice of plantains or their killer yuca fries.
Belvedere Inn’s campanelle & smoked scallops was shared during a preview reception for Restaurant Week at C'est La Vie, 18 N. Market Street Monday, Feb 24, 2020. This is one of Belvedere Inn's offerings for Restaurant Week.
Prosciutto, peach, goat cheese and balsamic was shared by Altana during a preview reception for Restaurant Week at C'est La Vie, 18 N. Market Street Monday, Feb 24, 2020. This is one of Altana's Restaurant Week offerings.
Yorgo's brought its spanikopita to the preview reception for Restaurant Week at C'est La Vie, 18 N. Market Street Monday, Feb 24, 2020. This will be one of Yorgo's offerings for Restaurant Week.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
There are seven new participating restaurants, including C’est La Vie, Josephine’s Downtown, Casa Carlo Italian Eatery, Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Levengood’s of Lancaster, Plough and Scratch Bakes Lancaster.
Restaurant Week continues through next Sunday. For details, visit