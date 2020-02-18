Restaurant Week York starts Monday, Feb. 24.
The restaurant week has 26 restaurants and bars offering breakfasts ($5, $10 and $15), lunches ($5, $10 and $15) and dinners ($20, $30 and $40) through Sunday, March 1.
Why have a restaurant week?
“Because York is awesome, that’s why,” according to organizers. The week is also meant to boost awareness of the city’s food scene as well as bring in business.
The restaurant week is the week before Lancaster Restaurant Week, which is Monday, March 2, through Sunday, March 8. Lancaster’s winter restaurant week will have breakfast, lunch and dinner deals ranging from $10-$40.
For York’s foodie week, restaurants offer special dishes only available during the week. Restaurants also will have their regular menus and some will offer food for carryout. Some locations require reservations.
Here are a few options at three of the participating restaurants. The full list of menus can be found online.
The Handsome Cab will have buttermilk biscuits and gravy ($10) for brunch, fish tacos ($12) for lunch and pork braciole ($20) for dinner.
The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar will have short rib tacos ($15) for lunch and three-course dinners with nordic rosefish, grilled pork loin or falafel ($40).
World Grills will have several vegan options, including a vegan app sampler ($10) and vegan garlic fried rice ($15) and gluten-free options, such as khao man gai and soupy lemongrass-tamarind sauce with swai fish.