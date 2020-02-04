When wildfires ripped through the region surrounding Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 2018, the California brewery helped by making a beer.
About 1,500 breweries signed on to make Resilience IPA. They donated sales to the effort, raising millions.
Now in response to devastating fires in Australia, Resilience is back. Locally, Pour Man’s Brewing Co., in Ephrata is brewing a batch of this charity beer and sharing it with five local breweries. Brewers expect it will be on tap on Friday, March 6.
For the first Resilience IPA, 19 breweries throughout Lancaster County got together for a brew day at St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. in Ephrata. Each brewery sold their share of the beer and donated proceeds to groups helping victims of the Camp Fire.
Sierra Nevada continues to email updates to those breweries. That’s where Ryan Foltz, co-owner and head brewer of Pour Man’s, heard about Australian breweries making their own beer to raise money. Since the fire season began in July, Australia has seen the worst wildfires in decades.
Brewing the Australian Resilience beer sounded like a good fit for Pour Man's. The Ephrata brewery has a charity tap program where 20 percent of draft sales from one tap are donated to a new charity each month.
“We try to do as much charity work as much as we can,” Foltz says.
He contacted a few breweries in the area to ask if they would like to join Resilience 2.0. Pour Man’s has a three-barrel system, so he limited the collaboration to just a few breweries. That way, each one would get a keg.
While Sierra Nevada's Resilience was an IPA, the Australian version is an XPA. The Extra Pale Ale has been described as a beer style "in the much debated no man’s land between Pale Ale and IPA."
Foltz described the second Resilience as an Australian-style pale ale, similar to a west coast pale ale that’s not too bitter. It has loral hops in addition to hops more common in the U.S. such as mosaic, cascade and simcoe. Foltz had to track down the loral hops at a homebrew shop, because his regular supplier did not carry them.
Locally, the beer will be brewed next week with a tentative release date of Friday, March 6. Moo-Duck Brewery in Elizabethtown, Twisted Bine Beer Co. in Mount Joy, Columbia Kettle Works, Mad Chef Craft Brewery in East Petersburg along with St. Boniface and Pour Mans will have the beer on tap.
Each brewery can choose which charity to donate profits. Resilience Australia suggested Red Cross; WIRES, an animal rescue service; Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal; Fire Relief for First Nations Communities and several fire services around the country.
The Lancaster County breweries are among 200 breweries around the world registered to brew the Resilience beer, says Tiffany Waldron, who is coordinating the project, via email. More breweries are registering daily since the word went out in January, she says.
Waldron joined Resilience Australia after working in beer in Melbourne, Australia for a decade. However, she's a native of Emmaus, Lehigh County.
"So it's been really awesome to see breweries at home get involved," she says in an email. "Even Funk Brewing in Emmaus has registered!"