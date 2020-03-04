The latest charity beer brewed around the world will be tapped by six breweries in Lancaster County Friday. Proceeds benefit fire relief in Australia.
Resilience ale was brewed by Pour Man’s Brewing Co. in Ephrata. The brewery is sharing the batch with Columbia Kettle Works, Mad Chef Craft Brewery in East Petersburg, Moo-Duck Brewery in Elizabethtown, St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co., Ephrata and Twisted Bine Beer Co. in Mount Joy.
This is the second Resilience beer made around the world to raise money after a devastating fire. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. shared the recipe to make a Resilience IPA after wildfires ripped through the region in 2018. About 1,500 breweries made the beer and donated millions.
The beer is an Extra Pale Ale. Ryan Foltz, co-owner and head brewer of Pour Man’s, described the second Resilience as an Australian-style pale ale, similar to a west coast pale ale that’s not too bitter. It has loral hops in addition to hops more common in the U.S. such as mosaic, cascade and simcoe.
He brewed the beer around Valentine’s Day and it will be on tap Friday at each brewery. They’ll join about 200 breweries registered to brew the Resilience beer, says Tiffany Waldron, who is coordinating the project.
Each location can choose which charity to donate profits. Pour Man’s will donate to WIRES, an animal rescue service in New South Wales, which help care for sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.
Here's a look at the brew day: