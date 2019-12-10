Jonathan Groff has been cast in the sequel to the successful "Matrix" film franchise, Entertainment Weekly.com, Collider.com and several other entertainment news sites reported Monday.

Groff's role in the film has not been revealed.

Groff, a Lancaster County native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, is currently starring in an off-Broadway revival of the man-eating plant musical, "Little Shop of Horrors."

The sequel to the successful three-movie "Matrix" franchise from 1999-2003, set in a dystopian future in which humanity is trapped inside a virtual reality "matrix" by intelligent machines, is tentatively slated for a 2022 release.

Groff is also set to appear with his longtime friend Lea Michele on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" next Monday, Dec. 16.

Having starred together in "Spring Awakening" on Broadway and on Fox TV's "Glee," Michele and Groff recorded "I'll Be Home for Christmas" together for Michele's new holiday album "Christmas in the City."

The "Matrix" sequel, with the working title "Matrix 4," was announced over the summer, with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith returning in their roles of Neo, Trinity and Niobe.

Lana Wachowski is returning to the franchise to direct and co-write the film, and Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have reportedly been added to the cast.

Groff, 34, who also stars in the Netflix FBI drama “Mindhunter,” recently finished a publicity tour in New York, Los Angeles and London, promoting Disney's Golden Globe-nominated film "Frozen II." Groff reprises his voice role of Kristoff the mountain man in the animated sequel.

Groff, 34, performed in Lancaster County theater before heading to Broadway — which has honored him with two Tony Award nominations, for "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton."

He co-starred in the series “Looking” on HBO and has appeared in such films as "Taking Woodstock," "C.O.G.," "The Conspirator" and "American Sniper."