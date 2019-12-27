As 2019 comes to an end, LNP asked a number of religious leaders what their wishes are for the upcoming year. Here are their responses.
Rebuilding trust
The Rev. Andrea Brown, lead pastor at Grandview United Methodist Church in Manheim Township:
The prophet Isaiah lets us know how to lay solid foundations: “If you remove the yoke from among you — the pointing of the finger, the speaking of evil — if you offer food to the hungry and satisfy the needs of the afflicted, the Lord will satisfy your needs in parched places and make your bones strong. You shall be like a watered garden — like a spring of water that never fails.”
There is a tragic lack of trust in our culture, and it’s like poison. This is largely so because institutions —religious organizations and nonprofits, government, commerce — have not been very trustworthy.
My prayer is that 2020 will be a year for clear-sighted self-examination. Are our institutions and movements truly worthy of humanity and the planet? Are we transparent in the ways in which we conduct ourselves? Are we responsible to the people and communities we serve? Are we living up to our stated values and our highest aspirations? Are we helping to move our communities in the Godward direction of greater peace and justice and love?
Are religious organizations — and, as a Christian, I take particular responsibility for the Church — loving God and neighbor?
May God help us so that we become the repairers of all breaches of trust. Then, as Isaiah promises, our light shall break forth like the dawn, and our healing shall spring up quickly!
Prioritize spiritual growth
The Rev. Angel M. Lopez, pastor, New Creation United Methodist Church, Lancaster:
Every pastor wants to see the physical and spiritual growth of his church and I am no exception. My expectation and my dream (vision) is to see all families united in worship, prayer and studying the word of God together.
For this to become a reality, parents must prioritize their own spiritual growth and that of their children. Since children are guided by what their parents teach them, parents must teach by their example, standing firm in their spiritual life.
As Christian parents, we have to focus on what we need to do to establish and maintain an intimate relationship with God, discarding what deprives us of that relationship.
In order to achieve that goal, we have to ask ourselves if the things we do on a daily basis bring us closer to the objective of establishing and maintaining the type of relationship with God that is a blessing not only to us as parents but to our families, too.
Nurturing a relationship with God is something that has a daily expiration date; therefore, we must give priority to that relationship.
My dream for 2020 is all parents, in our churches and beyond, give priority to their relationship with God so that their desire to obey and serve Him is manifested in a way that would inspire their own children to seek God, and to worship, pray and study the Word of God together.
Hope, healing, rescue
The Rev. Brad Steele, pastor at LCBC’s Lancaster campus:
In a recent staff huddle at LCBC, we were praying for all of our upcoming Christmas gatherings at each of our locations. And there were three words that emerged from that time that are what I wish for this Christmas.
The first word is HOPE. As we look around these days I believe that without exception, every single one of us needs hope. And not in the sense of “I hope that happens,” but a hope that is expectant, a hope that is real, and a hope that brings peace. As a follower of Jesus, I believe that his coming to Earth as a baby, living a life free from sin, and dying for each of us, He is the ultimate hope for the world.
The second word is HEALING. Whether we see it or not, there are thousands around us every day who are in desperate need of healing. As a nation and world, we are becoming more and more divided as we focus on our differences. There is so much healing that needs to take place from hurts we have caused each other, and it’s my wish that we would acknowledge that hurt with each other so we can begin to heal. And I believe that Jesus is the one who can bring about that much needed healing.
And the third word is RESCUE. Rescue from many things, including ourselves and the things we believe about ourselves. Rescue from harmful things that we do to ourselves and each other. And rescue from an eternity apart from Jesus. When the Apostle Paul was going through a season of struggle, he asked God to remove his challenges and God responded by saying, “My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.” He is our rescuer.
May we all experience HOPE, HEALING and RESCUE this year.
You are loved by God
The Rev. Michelle Dula, lead pastor at Blossom Hill Mennonite in Manheim Township:
What is my wish in this next year for you, my congregation and community? My deepest wish for you is to be an agent of hope and healing in our world. There are many ways to be that source of hope by walking with the vulnerable in our community and beyond. But I know you will continue that work, because that is who you are.
What I really wish is that you would know in spite of all we do, God is in control. We won’t save the world. God will, with our help. I wish you would know that what you are doing is enough, that you are enough. I wish you could know you are loved just because you are instead of for what you do. I wish for you to find some quiet moments in the coming year where you can bask in God’s love instead of feeling guilty for resting.
The needs of the world will still be there and we will continue to do the work we are called to do. But I wish for you to know deep in your bones the words we frequently tell our children: “You are known and loved by God.”
Balance, kindness, support
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Manheim Township has three leaders rostered in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The Rev. Craig Ross is senior pastor; the Rev. Sarah Teichmann is pastor of Christian formation and Sister Dottie Almoney is director of education and outreach. Each has unique hopes for the new year.
The Rev. Craig Ross:
As a pastor, my list encompasses things for which I regularly pray. I wish for a healthy balance between farmland and commercial/residential development. I desire continued vibrancy in our political landscape. I long for roadways that are safe and civil. I aspire to be a person of peace. I yearn for a strong, diverse presence in our various religious communities. I watch to see hope in the eyes of those I meet. And I pray that I may be a part in helping these become more than wishes.
The Rev. Sarah Teichmann:
Last year, I personally rediscovered the need for creating quiet spaces for prayer and reflection, so for 2020 my hope for our community is that we carve out space in our busy day to be grounded in prayer and keep our hearts open to God. I hope that our conversations may be filled with truth, but also tempered with patience and empathy — particularly with those with whom we disagree. Perhaps a shared daily phrase for this new year can be this: “Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ has forgiven you.” Ephesians 4:32.
Sister Dottie Almoney:
My hopes and wishes are that: We would wage a war on poverty; Lancaster would focus on creating affordable housing for all, and stop the gentrification of our city; all people would have access to decent and affordable healthcare and prescription drugs; all people can earn a decent living wage; our leaders return to civility and be able to agree to disagree and to work on behalf of all people, especially the most vulnerable.