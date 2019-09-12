When Kelly Snyder was expecting her first child, she decked out her baby girl’s nursery with adorable bunny rabbits.

As it turned out, her daughter, now almost 4, isn’t a big fan of rabbits. She never really took to all the cute rabbits, from Pat the Bunny to Flopsy, Mopsy and Peter Rabbit. Instead, she likes mermaids.

“I’m glad I just used peel-and-stick wallpaper,” says Snyder, of Lancaster. “I will be redoing her bedroom with mermaids, and mermaid sheets on her big-girl bed.”

Removable wallpaper has been a blessing for Natasha Adams of Lancaster, a college freshman at Miami University in Ohio. She is in the process of decorating her college dorm with designs from the Rifle Paper Co., a paper supply business that makes colored floral designs in calendars, datebooks, greeting cards and peel-and-stick wallpaper.

“I love the colors, because they are so bright and pretty,” she says, adding that since she is not allowed to put nails in the wall or tape up posters, the removable wallpaper is a great option for her temporary living quarters.

Local wallcovering experts report that while paint is still the preferred type of wall covering, they can see the purpose of temporary wallpaper.

Bob LeMin, of Sherwin-Williams on Dillerville Road, says removable wallpaper has its advantages, especially for a child’s room, a college dorm or apartment living.

“It can be a nice accent wall,” says LeMin, who often works with designers who might want to use a combination of paint colors with accent wallpaper walls.

Rhonda Pike, of Grauer’s Paint & Decorating in Lititz, also sees the advantages of temporary wallcoverings. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is much like applying old-fashioned contact paper in a drawer or shelf. It’s sticky and is best done in smaller sections to keep things under control, Pike says. She advises using a professional to apply any type of wallpaper, whether traditional or peel- and-stick.

If you plan to reuse the peel-and-stick wallpaper on another surface, it’s best to do it right away, since it will be difficult to store the sticky material for future use. You can use it on another wall, on furniture, cabinets, picture frames, and other smooth flat surfaces.

Snyder says putting up the bunny wallpaper in her baby’s nursery, while pregnant, was challenging. She had to measure it properly and apply the peel-and-stick wallpaper in smaller sections. She only did one wall.

“I’m glad too, because now I will be putting up mermaids,” she says, “This time I am doing mermaid decals.”

Another removable option

Decals are another wallcovering option that’s easy to change. They come in the form of favorite sayings, names, flowers, moon and stars, tropical designs, cartoon characters, superheroes, even mermaids. There are hundreds of designs available at stores like Michaels, Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, Target and Walmart.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Companies like RoomMates make wall decals that promise peel-and-stick ease of application. These are not conventional stickers, but decals that have been engineered specifically for the wall and any other flat, smooth surfaces. It’s easy to reposition them and remove them. And they will not damage the paint surface.

An avenue for artists

Artists are getting in on the wall covering trend, creating peel-and-stick designs that make a home or business extra special.

Laura Korzon of Paper Jane Studio is an artist, designer and illustrator who studied at Rhode Island School of Design. Her bright and whimsical creations fit everything from book illustrations to wall designs.

At Harvest Moon Bagel Co. in downtown Lancaster, Korzon’s stylized bagel design features bagels, veggies, lemons, spoons, knives, peppers, herbs, cheese, strawberries, and other images in deep gray-blue, golden yellow and bright white. Her wall design graces one wall near the front of the shop, which is then accented by yellow walls and counters, and blue chairs and stools. Along the walls, Korzon’s whimsical designs are in framed pictures.

“It’s great for businesses, because they can be changed if needed. But most of all, the designs are totally customized for the business,” Korzon says.

Customized wall art is a trend in luxury living, too. Artist Thomas Darnell is known for his huge mural-like paintings. One of his favorite subjects is the peony in soft shades of pale pink, blush and vibrant greens. He recently added wallcoverings to his resume.