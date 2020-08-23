The Ragman visited our neighborhood only a few times during the warm months of the year.

In the early 1940s, I was a young boy living in New Castle, a small town in western Pennsylvania.

We only knew the Ragman as Sam. He drove a heavy wooden wagon with high-spoke rear wheels. A tired old horse named Buck labored as it pulled the bulky wagon.

My street, Wilson Avenue, was not paved in those days. It was a dirt-and-gravel road that often had running tire ruts and was subject to muddy potholes after a heavy summer rain.

Sam was a soft-spoken Black man. But from a block away, we could hear his familiar slow, drawn-out repeated chant — “Raaags and ole iron ... Raaags and ole iron.”

The sound of the Ragman coming down our rough, unpaved street was very similar to a chuck wagon in the Western movies that we were all acquainted with.

His large wagon carried many varieties of scrap metal and aluminum pots and pans, clanging on the well-worn floorboards. Burlap bags partially filled with old clothing, coats and other sundries hung down from cross-bar hooks that spanned the width of the wagon and swung with its slow movement.

All of the sound seemed to be choreographed to the steady clip-clopping of the horse’s shod feet.

At the first sound of the Ragman’s coming, we kids in the neighborhood would scatter in various directions, all searching for burlap bags or any other container to hold scrap metal or old clothing.

Often my brothers and I had our own stash of junk secretly hidden from each other in our garage or in dark corners of our musty, dark cellar.

On very rare occasions, one of us would find a lost horseshoe from the horseshoe courts in the nearby Gaston Park. The weight of the horseshoe was like finding gold.

Sam would stop his wagon wherever a group of people had gathered with their disposable items. A small hand scale with a large hook attached to the base was used to weigh bags of clothing.

A larger stationary scale sat on the back floorboards of the wagon. This was used to determine the weight of a larger, heavier items.

Sam always made it a practice of sticking his arm deep in the bag of extra-heavy clothing. Occasionally, someone will try to cheat Sam by wrapping an old towel around a brick to increase the weight of the bag of clothing.

On finding this, he would angrily dump the brick and clothing onto the dirt road, refusing to deal with that person in the future.

Weighing our material, Sam paid us a few cents per pound. Back in the early 1940s, a child could buy a bag full of quality candy for just a few pennies.

Sadly, we never got to know Sam’s last name. To us, he was just Sam, and his old horse, Buck.

The author lives in Lancaster.