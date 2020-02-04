When Dr. Paul Ripple died, so did a part of Lancaster history.

Ripple, a retired ophthalmologist and active member of the community, died Jan. 23. He was 97.

Ripple was the last survivor of seven men who put up $5,000 of their own money to build the Long’s Park amphitheater. In 2016, he spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline about his involvement.

Ripple said other Lancaster Sertoma Club members brainstormed how Long’s Park could be put to use to benefit the community. A nine-hole golf course took up a third of the park’s total space, but a mere 4 percent of people who used the park played golf.

The Sertomans decided a place to see live music would have broader appeal. But their plans were almost foiled when they fell $35,000 short of their fundraising goal. So, Ripple and six other members took out a $5,000 mortgage to make up the difference. That translates to about $40,000 each, today.

“We were very proud of our amphitheater,” Ripple says. “Still are.”

