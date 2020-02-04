paul ripple amphitheater_2.jpg
Dr. Paul Ripple, then 94, is shown on the stage of the Long's Park Amphitheater in August 2016. Seven Sertoma members put up 5,000 of their own money in the early '60s to make the amphitheater possible. Dr. Ripple was the last of those members living. 

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

When Dr. Paul Ripple died, so did a part of Lancaster history.

Ripple, a retired ophthalmologist and active member of the community, died Jan. 23. He was 97.

Ripple was the last survivor of seven men who put up $5,000 of their own money to build the Long’s Park amphitheater. In 2016, he spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline about his involvement.

Ripple said other Lancaster Sertoma Club members brainstormed how Long’s Park could be put to use to benefit the community. A nine-hole golf course took up a third of the park’s total space, but a mere 4 percent of people who used the park played golf.

The Sertomans decided a place to see live music would have broader appeal. But their plans were almost foiled when they fell $35,000 short of their fundraising goal. So, Ripple and six other members took out a $5,000 mortgage to make up the difference. That translates to about $40,000 each, today.

“We were very proud of our amphitheater,” Ripple says. “Still are.”

