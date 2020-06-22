The release date for the "Matrix 4" film sequel, which includes Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff in its cast, has been pushed back to the spring of 2022, Variety recently reported.

The movie, which was filming in Germany before production was halted in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to be released April 1, 2022 by Warner Bros. Its original release date was in May 2021.

Numerous media outlets, including Deadline.com, have reported production on the film, the third sequel to the 1999 original "The Matrix," is expected to resume sometime in July.

In addition to Groff, the "Matrix 4" cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Lambert Wilson and Neil Patrick Harris. It's being directed by Lana Wachowski

Groff, a stage, film and TV actor, grew up in Ronks and is an alumnus of Conestoga Valley High School.

This week, Groff will a guest on a video podcast called The Spark File, to be shown as part of the International Thespian Festival — an annual high school theater event that has had to move online this year because of the pandemic, Playbill.com reported.

He's one of many Broadway stars, writers and composers, and other celebrities — among them Tina Fey, Dolly Parton, Andrew Lloyd Webber and "Wicked" composer Stephen Schwartz — who are part of the week of high school theater performances and workshops that begins, virtually, Monday, June 22.

One high school from our region, Palmyra Area High School in Lebanon County, will be part of the festival with a "special performance" from its 2019 production of the musical "Amelie."

Groff was active as a high school thespian at Conestoga Valley.

For his directing and starring in "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" at the high school, Groff won the 2002 Beth Bash Memorial Award at the annual Fulton Theatre High School Theatre Festival.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Coming up, Groff can be seen as part of the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton," as Disney Plus airs a filmed version of the stage musical starting July 3. Groff was nominated for a Tony Award for his role of King George III.

He can be seen in the Disney Plus "Hamilton" trailer released Sunday.

Also on Disney Plus, he'll be part of a six-part documentary series, "Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II" that airs starting July 26. Groff has voiced Kristoff the mountain man for Disney's "Frozen" feature films and shorts.

Groff earned a 2007 Tony nod for his work in "Spring Awakening" on Broadway, and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his work in last year's off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors."

Groff has starred in Netflix's "Mindhunter" and HBO's "Looking" and had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee." His previous film work includes roles in "The Conspirator," "Taking Woodstock" and "American Sniper."