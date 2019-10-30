The Central Pennsylvania Gluten Free Expo, which draws people from all over the state who follow a gluten-free lifestyle, will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill.

The seventh annual event, featuring more than 50 regional and national vendor booths, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be educational presentations and demonstrations, door prizes and gluten-free food samples.

General admission is $9 in advance and $13 at the door; those 16 and under get in free. Advance tickets can be ordered online at bit.ly/GFExpoTix2019.

Speakers are baking expert, gluten-free cookbook author and celiac disease advocate Jules Shepard of gfjules.com at 12:30 p.m., and Dr. Emmanuelle D. Williams, associate director of the Penn State Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit glutenfreeexpopa.com.