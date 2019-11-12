This past June marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a six-day uprising by members of the LGBT community in response to anti-gay laws enforced by New York City police. The rebellion was a major catalyst for the LGBT rights movement.

To mark the occasion, 15 regional artists paid tribute to the momentous event as a part of “Inspired: Contemporary Responses to a Legacy of Courage” — on display at the Lancaster Museum of Art through Sunday.

The exhibit is on loan from the Susquehanna Art Museum and is a collaborative effort between that museum and the LGBT Center of Central PA and Dickinson College Archives and Special Collections.

For an exhibit that commemorates an event from half a century ago, the work feels urgent, fresh and vibrant. Various mediums are on display, including paintings, photography, erasure pieces and introspective mixed-media pieces.

Emily Truman’s striking collage piece, “The Riot,” is featured on the promotional card for the exhibit and is a beautiful visualization of struggle and beauty. Truman juxtaposes an African American activist figure, arm raised and mouth open in either triumph or agony, springing from a bouquet of flowers.

There isn’t a single miss in the entire exhibit — each piece is technically excellent and the artists capture the passion, camaraderie and humor of the LGBT community.

Color plays a major role in the work, and two of the more interesting pieces fall on opposite ends of the spectrum. Devon Reiffer’s “coLors” (charcoal, gesso, pastel) is a drab urban scene with flashes of color that brings life to the otherwise grayish piece and is a reminder how boring a “black-and-white” life would be without a wide variety of colors. JC Villalon’s “The Exorcism” is a satirical psychedelic nightmare of an oil painting featuring demented figures with slogans such as “Pray the Gay Away” hovering over an angelic, innocent-looking child .

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other notable works include Brett Morgan’s erasure of three Norman Rockwell collectible plates that speak to a lack of queer male role models in mid-19th-century American culture; Alex Luna’s photograph “Desiree at Stallions” — an intimate black-and-white portrait of a drag queen after a performance; and Pedro Zagitt’s “The Green Book” — a printed book featuring a poem by Walt Whitman, profiles of writers James Baldwin and Virginia Woolf, a section showing countries that still punish homosexuality with prison or death sentences and other information.

Overall, the exhibit is an uplifting tribute to the struggles of the LBGT community and the early activists who participated in the Stonewall uprising and an inspiring showcase of work with a powerful and still urgent message of acceptance.