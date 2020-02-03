Lancaster's Regal Manor is one of 50 movie theaters across the country hosting free screenings of "Harriet" in honor of Black History Month. The screenings start Tuesday.

The Harriet Tubman biopic, anchored by an Oscar-nominated performance by Cynthia Erivo in the title role, will be screened free at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 4 and 11 at the Regal, 1246 Millersville Pike. Though passes are free, they are limited, and should be reserved in advance through entertainment portal Gofobo.com.

To reserve free passes, visit bit.ly/HarrietTixRegal and put in your zip code to find and reserve tickets for the Lancaster screenings.

Tubman, who was born into slavery in 1822, escaped enslavement, became an abolitionist and risked her life to lead other enslaved people to freedom.

Regal Cinemas and Focus Features, the distribution company for "Harriet," are collaborating to offer the special screenings.

Erivo has also been nominated for an Academy Award for best song, for her original "Stand Up," co-written with Joshuah Brian Campbell for "Harriet."