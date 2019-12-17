Dust off your checkered suit jacket and skanking shoes, ska punk legends Reel Big Fish return to Lancaster in the new year.
It was announced this morning that the band's first tour of 2020 includes a stop in Lancaster on Thursday, March 3. According to the band's website, the tour will feature openers Big D and the Kids Table and Keep Flying. The band was last in town for a show in 2016.
Reel Big Fish is touring behind its' most recent album, 2018's "Life Sucks...Let's Dance." Tickets go on sale on the Chameleon Club's website at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20.