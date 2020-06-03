The Red Rose Film Festival will return for its second year, accurately dubbed "The Sequel," from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8.

As with all film projects over the last three months, from major theatrical releases to buzz-y independent releases, the festival will be presenting movies digitally.

"While we could keep just kicking the can into summer and beyond, we thought it would be prudent and responsible to make this announcement now," says RRFF creative director Ian Long.

Ticketing, ticket prices and the platform that films will be viewed are still yet to be announced. As with last year, the categories in which films will compete are "Best Feature Film," "Best Short Film," "Best Documentary," Best Student Film." Local films will compete for "The Red Rose Award," and high school students can enter to win "The NextGen Award."

As with last year, the winner of "Best Feature Film" will be awarded a $10,000 prize

The festival made its debut in 2019, showcasing 76 films from across this country and 15 others. The festival website lists July 17 as the regular deadline, with an additional "late deadline" set as August 14. Long says that they have already received 85 submissions, and expects over 100 by the deadlines.

With several months until the festival's opening, Long doesn't discount the potential for in-person events if COVID-19 concerns are relaxed by then.

"If things improve by September or October, I could see us doing live screenings, panels and award ceremonies," says Long,. "If we plan on these things happening, and say, there's a resurgence of the virus or we're not able to move beyond a yellow phase, it's way more disappointing and disruptive to then have to cancel all of those things and scurry at the last minute."

Even with an entirely new format due to outside circumstances, Long and the Red Rose Film Festival crew are hoping this "Sequel" is more like "The Godfather Part II" than "Jaws II."

"A lot of times, the sequels that people don't like, they don't like them because they didn't offer anything different," says Long. "It can't be the same as the first film, but you have to thread the needle and not do too much."