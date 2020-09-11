The Red Rose Film Festival, initially scheduled for the first weekend in November, has been postponed to 2021.

The festival was to return for its second year, of course dubbed "The Sequel," as a mix of virtual and in-person screenings. The first year of the festival, in 2019, showcased 76 films from 16 different countries.

"We are committed to preserving the festival experience for our Lancaster community, as well as the thousands of guests and tourists who would attend," RRFF Executive Director Ryan Shank says in a press release. "In that spirit, we felt it was best to postpone the Red Rose Film Festival this year and redirect our efforts toward bringing RRFF back in 2021 the way it was meant to be experienced: in independent theaters and downtown Lancaster venues."

According to creative director Ian Long, the RRFF board voted unanimously to postpone the festival, in part due to the difficulty of maintaining public safety standards.

No date has been offered yet for the festival's 2021 return.

For more information, visit redrosefilmfestival.com.