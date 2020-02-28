The American Red Cross has scheduled blood drives around Lancaster County during March, which is Red Cross Month.

The organization urges donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to give blood and help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

You can make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood donation opportunities around Lancaster County during March include:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, 1-6 p.m. Monday, March 2.

• Heritage Hotel, 500 Centerville Road, Lancaster, 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

• Park City Center, Lancaster, 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 6.

• Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 20.

• Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 26.