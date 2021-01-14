The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and brownstone detailing and trim.
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and a conical roof on a corner tower.
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and brownstone detailing and trim.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and a conical roof on a corner tower.
LANCASTERHISTORY
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Lancaster Central Market was designed by James H Warner and built in 1889. It has a unique checkerboard brownstone pattern.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 10: ROMANESQUE REVIVAL, 1880-1900
Romanesque Revival is the third Victorian style that was prevalent in the United States from 1880 to 1900.
Of the seven Victorian styles, Romanesque can be described as the most masculine and massive of the styles.
Based on the revival of medieval architectural forms, including towers, turrets, roman arches and masonry walls, it was applied primarily to civic structures rather than residences.
The thick masonry walls were typically rough-cut brownstone combined with red pressed brick and terra cotta tile detailing.
These materials in combination with deep recessed windows and dark slate roofing added to the earthy, “grounded” appearance associated with this distinctive style.
1 of 19
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
The former Peoples National Bank building, which has since been razed, was designed by Patrick A Welsh and built in 1887 on East King Street. Its Romanesque Revival details include a Richardsonian arch and squatty columns and heavy masonry details and forms. Its design is classic Richardsonian Romanesque.
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Strawberry Street School building, which was built in 1895. The Romanesque Revival details include a Richardsonian arch, rusticated brick walls and a projecting second-floor balcony.
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and brownstone detailing and trim.
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and a conical roof on a corner tower.
This building in the first block of North Lime Street in Lancaster was built in 1890. It features Romanesque Revival details such as deeply recessed windows, a brick corbelled bowl, a Roman arch and brownstone details.
Examples of Romanesque Revival design in Lancaster County [photos]
The Romanesque Revival style of design left its mark on residential and civic architecture in Lancaster County from 1880 to 1900. Here are some examples. Click the arrows to move through the slideshow.
1 of 19
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Millersville University's Old Library building was designed by James H Warner and built circa 1891. Its Romanesque details include terra cotta lettering and egg-and-dart detailing below its windows.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This is the original rendering of Millersville University's Old Library building, built circa 1891. It was designed by James H Warner with complex roof framing and details.
LANCASTERHISTORY
The former Peoples National Bank building, which has since been razed, was designed by Patrick A Welsh and built in 1887 on East King Street. Its Romanesque Revival details include a Richardsonian arch and squatty columns and heavy masonry details and forms. Its design is classic Richardsonian Romanesque.
LANCASTERHISTORY
The South Duke Street Public School was designed by James H. Warner, built in 1892 and later razed. Romanesque Revival details included a square tower and a Richardsonian arch on squatty column.
LANCASTERHISTORY
Sacred Heart School was built circa 1901 and designed by architect James H Warner. It features a Richardsonian arch and rusticated red brick detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Charles Burns designed the St. James Episcopal Church on Duke Street, which was built in 1871. It features Roman arches, brick corbelling and brick diapering.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Strawberry Street School building, which was built in 1895. The Romanesque Revival details include a Richardsonian arch, rusticated brick walls and a projecting second-floor balcony.
LANCASTERHISTORY
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Wagner's Cafe building, Lenox Lane and Grant Street, in 1891 for businessman Charlie Wagner. Its Romanesque Revival details include a simulated square tower, Roman arches, brick corbelling, dog-toothing and a diapering-corner entry with a Byzantine column.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and brownstone detailing and trim.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Lark building at Lancaster Theological Seminary was designed by John C Smith and built in 1893. Its Romanesque Revival details include a tall square tower, a Richardsonian arch and a conical roof on a corner tower.
LANCASTERHISTORY
The Marietta High School building was built in 1906 and designed by James H Warner. It features a Richardsonian arch, elliptical and oculus windows and a recessed balcony.
LANCASTERHISTORY
Millersville University's Old Library building was built circa 1891 and designed by James H. Warner. It features brownstone, a Richardsonian arch, terra cotta detailing and squatty columns.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This building in the first block of North Lime Street in Lancaster was built in 1890. It features Romanesque Revival details such as deeply recessed windows, a brick corbelled bowl, a Roman arch and brownstone details.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Lancaster Central Market was built in 1889 and designed by James H Warner. It features a square tower, brick corbelling, a Roman tile roof and repeating arches.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Lancaster Central Market was designed by James H Warner and built in 1889. It has a unique checkerboard brownstone pattern.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Chestnut School was built in 1889 and designed by C. Emlen Urban, with a Richardsonian arch and brownstone detailing.
LANCASTERHISTORY
The Columbia Masonic Temple was built in 1899 and designed by James H Warner. It features a Richardsonian arch, a paladian window in a gable and four repeating arches.
LANCASTERHISTORY
Noted Boston architect Henry Hobson Richardson introduced the architectural community to the use of a massive single arch at the main entrance to his Romanesque Revival buildings. His colleagues quickly followed his lead and renamed the style Richardsonian Romanesque out of respect for his invention.
Lancaster architects were quick to adopt and adapt this style to their buildings in and around the city.
C. Emlen Urban and James H. Warner designed markets, schools, libraries, churches and other public buildings during this 20-year time frame. Many exist today as reminders of this popular style during the reign of Queen Victoria.
Several of the most notable structures include Lancaster’s Central Market, designed by James H. Warner in 1889. The twin masonry towers, brownstone base, red brick walls, Roman arches and complex roof forms identify it as Romanesque Revival.
Urban’s 1889 Wagner’s Cafe on Grant Street uses Roman arches, pressed red brick, brownstone and brick details that include diapering, dog-tooth and honeycombing.
The best example of a Richardsonian Romanesque arch can be found at the main entrance to the Lancaster Theological Seminary on West James Street.
Designed by Harrisburg architect John Christopher Smith in 1894, the three-story red brick and brownstone structure employs the signature massive Roman arch associated with this style. The arch consists of six courses of brick topped by alternating brownstone trim to further emphasize the bold entry statement.
Romanesque Revival’s popularity waned after 1900 as the era of Queen Victoria ended abruptly following her death in 1901.
Its sturdy appearance and massive construction played a part in its ability to survive replacement by subsequent styles that followed.
Other surviving Romanesque Revival styles in Lancaster County include St. James Episcopal Church on North Duke Street; an apartment building at 14 N. Lime St.; Sacred Heart School on North Nevin Street; and Millersville University’s former library, designed by James H. Warner in 1891. Enjoy!
What is diapering?
Diapering is a term that describes the decorative crisscross pattern found on brick walls that adds interest to an otherwise plain, flat surface.
What is dog-tooth brickwork?
Dog-tooth is a decorative brick pattern where each brick is set at 45 degrees and projects from the face of the wall
What is a squatty column?
It’s a foreshortened column supporting an arch found in Romanesque Revival — especially Richardsonian Romanesque.
This Design Intervention column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com. Scott's column runs in LNP | LancasterOnline on the second Thursday of each month.