If you’re ready to try using some nonwheat flours in your baking, here are a few recipes to start with.
Here’s a general recipe for a flour mix that can be used for gluten-free baking. It comes from the University of Maine Extension office.
GLUTEN-FREE FLOUR MIX
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup brown rice flour
• 1/4 cup tapioca flour
• 1/4 cup soy flour
• 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum
Directions:
Measure flours and xanthan gum and place in a small bowl.
Whisk the mixture until extremely well combined.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
Substitute in your favorite pancake, cookie or biscuit recipe.
• Tip: This mix will be good for three months in the refrigerator and six months in the freezer.
The next recipe comes from the Epicurious Healthy Lunchtime Challenge cookbook, which includes recipes by kids across the country who were chosen for the Kids State Dinner — part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.
Whole wheat flour can be substituted for the almond flour for those allergic to nuts.
SPINACH FRITTATA
Submitted by Louis Teich of New Mexico.
Makes 6 servings.
Ingredients:
• 6 ounces fresh spinach
• 1/2 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
• 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro leaves
• 3 spring onions, ends trimmed
• 6 large eggs
• 3 tablespoons almond flour (or whole wheat flour)
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 small boiling potatoes, peeled, cut into cubes and cooked
• 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a food processor, chop the spinach, parsley, cilantro and spring onions.
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Add the almond flour and season generously with salt and pepper. Add the spinach mixture and stir to combine.
In a large saute pan over moderate heat, warm the olive oil.
Pour the egg mixture into the pan then add the potato cubes, spreading them out evenly. Season with additional salt and pepper. reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, until the underside is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Cut the frittata into quarters and flip each one over. Cover and cook until the frittata is firm and the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. During the
last few minutes of cooking, sprinkle the frittata with Parmesan.
Serve hot with salsa on the side or cold on sandwich bread.
n Nutrition per serving: 250 calories; 13 g protein; 20 g carbohydrates; 13 g fat (4 g saturated fat); 264 mg sodium.
And these final two recipes come from allrecipes.com.
This first, for a popular spiced cookie, uses both cassava and almond flours.BROWN BUTTER-CASSAVA FLOUR SNICKERDOODLES
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup salted butter
• 1 1/4 cups cassava flour
• 1/4 cup almond flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 pinch sea salt
• 2 tablespoons coconut sugar
• 1 tablespoon cinnamon
For cinnamon-sugar coating:
• 1/3 cup coconut sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions:
Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and stir until melted. Continue stirring gently until butter begins to darken in color and releases a slightly nutty smell, 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately remove from heat.
Pour butter into a heat-proof mixing bowl and place into the freezer to cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Sift together cassava flour, almond flour, baking powder and sea salt.
Mix 2 tablespoons coconut sugar and cinnamon together in a separate bowl and set cinnamon sugar aside.
Remove butter from freezer. Add 1/3 cup sugar, eggs and vanilla extract and beat until well combined using an electric mixer.
Gradually add flour mixture and continue beating until just combined.
Scoop up little balls of dough with a medium cookie scoop and roll in cinnamon sugar. Place on the prepared baking sheet, leaving ample room in between.
Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 10 to 11 minutes. Allow to cool completely on the baking sheet before moving to a serving plate.
This seafood recipe puts coconut flavors in the spotlight.
COCONUT-CRUSTED TILAPIA
Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons coconut oil
• 3/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
• 1/2 cup coconut flour
• Sea salt, to taste
• 3 eggs, beaten
• 4 (4-ounce) tilapia fillets
Directions:
Heat coconut oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Mix unsweetened coconut, coconut flour and salt together on a plate. Brush egg over each tilapia fillet. Press each fillet into coconut mixture until evenly coated.
Gently toss between your hands so any coconut that hasn’t stuck can fall away. Place the coated fillets onto a plate while breading the rest; do not stack.
Fry fillets in the hot oil until golden brown and fish flakes easily with a fork, 5 to 7 minutes per side.