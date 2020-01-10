Dirt bikes, grunting engines, jumps, bumps, mud, children’s books. One of these things doesn’t seem to fit with the others.

Kelly Noll – author of the children’s book “A Day at the Track” and preschool teacher for more than 20-years – will appear this Saturday at 8 p.m. during NBC’s broadcast of a live supercross race in a two-minute segment called Toyota #makeup2mud. The regularly-occurring segment highlights women impacting the sport of supercross and motocross. (For the uninitiated, supercross is an indoor track version of motocross dirt bike racing.)

Typically the women featured on Toyota #makeup2mud are riders.

“This year they included women who were not riders, but were somehow connected to the industry,” says Noll, of Reamstown. “They call us ‘motomoms’ – if our kids race. So they said they wanted to include some people like that.”

Besides having a son and husband who race, the preschool teacher also wrote and published a children’s book on the subject of motocross.

In 2017, the Ephrata-based Owl Publishing released Noll’s “A Day at the Track" – a 40-page book about a day at the motocross track. It’s not the typical children’s book. There’s no rhyming story and there are photographs instead of whimsical illustrations. It's an informational book.

“As a preschool teacher,” Noll says. “I see all kinds of books and there are not as many informational books. Kids crave information. They just want to know the answers to things.”

Noll tried to get on Toyota #makeup2mud last summer, but didn’t make it. Then the segment's producers called her and said they’d like to put her on this season – which started earlier this month.

“I was just pacing the floor because I couldn’t even sit still. I was so excited. I couldn’t stop calling people,” says Noll.

Last fall, a TV crew came out to the Nolls' Reamstown home for an interview for the segment. They also shot some footage of Noll reading “A Day at the Track” to her students at Diamond Street Early Childhood Center in Akron and more footage at the Pagoda Motorcycle Club in Birdsboro.

“It was nice because it was at the house and my husband and son were there. The crew helped me through the interview and gave me some ideas of what part of the story they were trying to get me to tell.”

Noll's book connects with kids in the motocross community and beyond.

"The kids in the motocross community are so excited to see a book that explains their sport –and to be able to share it with other kids," says Noll.

Noll and her publisher held a book presentation event at Fulton Elementary. Noll’s son Colby came along in full gear on his bike.

“He was a real hit,” says Noll. “When we were there we talked about finding your passion and what you were excited about. Maybe you’re not excited about motocross, but maybe there’s something that you’re excited about that you could work on. So we took that angle. After the school event apparently all the kids went home and told their parents they want to ride a dirt bike.”

Traditionally, motocross might seem like a teenage boy’s sport. But boys and girls ride. And kids start as early as four years old.

“I mention it in my book. Boys and girls can race,” says Noll, who occasionally rides smaller dirt bikes called pit bikes. “In fact, my son, when he was on the smaller bikes, he would race against a girl that would beat him every time and now she’s a professional rider.”

But for Noll, motocross is more than just dirt bike racing.

“It’s exciting. You get quite an adrenaline rush when you’re watching this,” says Noll. “But I’d say the best thing is having family time together. We spend the whole weekend at the track together many times. It’s family time.”