Backyards have become a refuge in the past few months.

As we’re spending more time at home, we’re expanding beyond cornhole, ladder golf or quoits.

Jeff Nolt of East Lampeter Township stumbled upon a new game, mölkky, when looking for something to make in return for a handmade Kubb game.

“It was even more accessible for younger children than Kubb,” he says. “In Kubb, you’re throwing sticks. With mölkky, it’s kind of like beanbag toss.”

The game is fun, can be set up in a lawn or on the beach and is easy to play with a few or a lot of people. The mental math of scoring also is a plus for Nolt, a fifth grade teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg’s Hans Herr Elementary School.

He added the mölkky sets he makes to his business, Silver Birch Woodshop.

Sales for outdoor games picked up in the spring as people hunkered down.

We asked LNP | LancasterOnline readers for their favorite lawn games. Scroll through for five of their favorites.

Share your favorite game in the gallery below: