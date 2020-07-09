“It was even more accessible for younger children than Kubb,” he says. “In Kubb, you’re throwing sticks. With mölkky, it’s kind of like beanbag toss.”
The game is fun, can be set up in a lawn or on the beach and is easy to play with a few or a lot of people. The mental math of scoring also is a plus for Nolt, a fifth grade teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg’s Hans Herr Elementary School.
He added the mölkky sets he makes to his business, Silver Birch Woodshop.
Sales for outdoor games picked up in the spring as people hunkered down.
The gear: 12 numbered pins that are angled on the top plus one throwing pin. The throwing line is 11.5 feet from the pins.
The rules: Players or teams take turns trying to knock down pins by tossing a throwing pin. Knock down one pin and you get the amount of points marked on that pin. Knock down two or more pins and you get one point for each pin knocked over. To win, reach exactly 50 points. If your score goes over 50, it goes back to 25. Miss all pins three times in a row and you are out.
The gear: Eight bocce balls, four in each set, plus a smaller ball, the pallino. A regulation-size bocce court is 13 feet wide by 91 feet long but your game can fit your space.
The rules: The first player throws the pallino onto the court. Players try to bowl the bocce balls as close to the pallino as possible. Other players’ bocce balls and the pallino can be knocked elsewhere. The game's over when all of the balls have been thrown. The winner has the ball closest to the pallino.
The rules: This game is just like the one played indoors but with giant dice. Roll the dice and rack up points. Ones, fives and three-of-a-kind dice are worth points. House rules vary. To win, reach 10,000 points.
The gear: Ten small kubbs (wooden blocks), a king kubb and six throwing sticks. The common court size is 26 feet by 16 feet.
The rules: Place the king in the center of the court and five kubbs along both baselines. Throw the kubbs at the opponent’s kubbs. The winner of the game is the team that knocks down all opponent’s kubbs and then knocks over the king.
The gear: Six or eight washers and two target boxes.
The rules: Stand next to one of the boxes and throw the washers. One point for washers that land in the box and three points for washers that land in the cup in the middle. The winner reaches 21 points first.