Recently, we asked readers of LNP and LancasterOnline to tell us their favorite outdoor eateries in and around Lancaster County.

With summer just around the corner, we figured you'd be looking for your next favorite restaurant with either a deck or a rooftop option.

Did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

In Lancaster County

Tobias S. Frogg

With exceptional bar food, drink specials and an outdoor seating area, Tobias S. Frogg has become a favorite among locals.

One reader said, "It's such a nice, relaxing beachy feel, but you're in Lancaster! The food is delicious with such a variety of choices. Love the fire pit area, too."

More information: 1766 Columbia Ave, Manor Township | 717-394-8366 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

The Deck

According to our readers, the Deck is known as one of the best places to get food in Ephrata.

One reader said, "I love their wings, which they accept requests for all flats or drums. The salads are tasty and huge, wraps are awesome, too! Plus, they have the best Orange Crushes in this county! The staff is always friendly and you are sure to always meet some new friends."

More information: 222 N Reading Road, Ephrata | 717-721-3325 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Friday; 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday | Facebook

The Belvedere Inn

If you're looking for an intimate atmosphere with high-class food, the Belvedere Inn likely has what you're looking for. The Inn also has a patio for outdoor seating.

One reader said, "I love the beautiful flowers and arrangements that they have on their deck year after year. It's also smaller, so it makes dinner more intimate."

More information: 402 N Queen Street, Lancaster | 717-394-2422 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday to Sunday | Website

Luca

This authentic Italian restaurant combines new and old-world style recipes to create a unique dining experience. People can eat inside or outside, though a reservation is highly recommended.

One reader said, "Dining al fresco is better than dining indoors whenever you can, and where better than my favorite in-town restaurant!"

More information: 436 W James Street #101, Lancaster | 717-553-5770 | Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday to Saturday; 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday | Website

T.J. Rockwell's American Grill & Tavern

T.J. Rockwell's offers an expansive deck, complete with a beach-themed bar and great food to boot.

One reader said, "Clean and good food."

More information: 800 Mt. Gretna Road, Mount Joy Township | 717-367-5544 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday | Website

Outside Lancaster County

Trevi 5 at Hotel Hershey

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Described as fine Italian dining with a twist, Trevi 5 offers high-class food with a view.

One reader said, "The view is excellent, the food is great, and it is a nice, quiet place to eat."

More information: 100 Hotel Road, Hershey | 717-534-8800 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily | Website

John Wright Restaurant

Right across the Susquehanna River is the widely loved John Wright Restaurant. The restaurant offers a breathtaking view of the river.

One reader said, "It's all good: service, patio menu, wood-fired pizza, great yard for family gatherings and kids!"

More information: 234 N Front Street, Wrightsville | 717-252-0416 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday | Website

The Jigger Shop

It's pretty much a rule: When you visit Mt. Gretna, you have to stop by The Jigger Shop for some ice cream.

One reader said, "Great atmosphere, food, nice people, right by the lake."

More information: 202 Gettysburg Avenue, Mt. Gretna | 717-964-9686 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily | Website