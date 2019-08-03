Editor's Note: This story was originally published June 8, 2019.

As the summertime approaches, you may find yourself looking for your next new favorite place to discover.

While some find their happy place close to home, others like to go out and explore.

We asked the our readers to let us know their favorite road trip destinations. Here are their answers.

Have you been to any of these places? Let us know in the comments below where you like to go for road trips!

Best for 1-2 day trip

Belleville, Mifflin County

Sometimes, a small town is the best means of finding escape from the ordinary.

One reader said, "[It's a] lovely, tiny town with a terrific Wednesday flea market, Big Valley Antiques Center (Milroy),tons of hiking and mountain biking trails, Original Italian Pizza, Harley's Potato Chips, state parks are plentiful, [and scenic] back roads that are mapped."

Distance: ~108 miles, 2 hours from Central Lancaster County

Knoebels

Knoebels is the largest free-admission amusement park in the United States.

One reader said, "I love going there as a family. [It's] always the most enjoyable amusement park to go to!

Distance: ~84 miles, 1 hour and 50 minutes from Central Lancaster County

Cape May, New Jersey

Did you know that the town was named Cape May on accident? It was a spelling error. The original intended name was Cape Mey.

One reader said, "[It's a] historic town with great restaurants. We love to go to the beach."

Distance: ~126 miles, 2 hours and 40 minutes from Central Lancaster County

Mt. Gretna

Swimming pools not your thing? Mt. Gretna has a full lakeside beach and tons of family activities.

One reader said, "Whether you've been there only once or hundreds of times before, just rolling into town under its canopy of trees, you can feel the day's tensions rolling off your shoulders."

Distance: ~30 miles, 40 minutes from Central Lancaster County

Asbury Park, NJ

While the city is known for their beach scene, one reader knows them better by their Silverball Museum.

They said, "You can play all the pinball/video games you want for six hours for $15, or you can play all day for $25. Each game has its history posted ... Food is available at reasonable prices and it's located right on the boardwalk."

Distance: ~130 miles, 2 hours and 15 minutes from Central Lancaster County

Philadelphia

The City of Brotherly Love is a short trip from Lancaster, but packs a whole lot of punch. There's something for everyone.

One reader said they like to visit their grandchildren there.

Another reader said, "It's a relatively short drive, and there is always something to do and see in Philly. My boyfriend and I love spending our day there -- from local music, to coffee, to museums, to unique restaurants. We enjoy people watching and shopping, and there is plenty of that in Philly. Full of color and character."

Distance: ~64 miles, 1 hour and 30 minutes from Central Lancaster County (time heavily depends on traffic)

Recommendations for an extended-stay road trip

Niagara Falls, Canada

The scenic falls make for a wonderful destination that's well-worth the wait.

One reader said, "It is my favorite because the mountains and roads are beautiful and scenic going up to Canada, and it's a reasonable 6 or so hour drive (not too long, not too short) to get there. And Niagara Falls is just a wonderful place that I enjoy going to every once in a while!"

Distance: ~348 miles, 6 hours from Central Lancaster County

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville was home to Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe, two U.S. presidents. it's a city rich in history and charm.

One reader said, "Charlottesville is full of history with main ties to Thomas Jefferson, Monticello, but also James Monroe had a home just outside C-Ville ... C-Ville also hosts great music, craft brewery, food and wine scene. All around, there are vineyards, breweries, distilleries and a lot of outdoorsy things to do."

Distance: ~238 miles, 4 hours and 20 minutes from Central Lancaster County

Portland, Maine

According to MentalFloss, nearly 40 percent of the entirety of Maine's population lives in the Portland metropolitan area.

One reader said, "Best beer in the world, best food in the world, best people in the world, best scenery in the world. Portland rocks in every aspect. And if you visit outside of the off season, you're almost the only one there."

Distance: ~475 miles, 7 hours and 30 minutes from Central Lancaster County

Where is your favorite road trip destination? Let us know in the comments below.