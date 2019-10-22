Readers pick their favorite places to get cocktails in Lancaster County

In 2017, Terry Ditzler and Garry Bertrand found out there are over 100 bars in Lancaster County as they made their quest to visit each and every one in the county.

We asked readers to tell us their favorite place to get a cocktail in Lancaster County.

Here are their picks.

Horse Inn

Horse Inn received the most nominations of the bunch. Artisan ingredients are no stranger to Horse Inn's cocktail menu: grapefruit bitters, lime acid blends and meringue are just some of the options for cocktail mixers.

Horse Inn has also been nominated by readers to be one of the best places to get burgers and one of the best places to celebrate date night.

More information: 450 E Fulton St., Lancaster | 717-392-5528 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday to Saturday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Website

The Log Cabin Restaurant

The Log Cabin Restaurant features several cocktails in three different categories: prohibition cocktails, bright & fresh, and crafted cocktails. Some of the non-traditional ingredients used in their drinks are blueberry puree, earl grey tea and smoked maple syrup.

The restaurant was also nominated as one of the best places to celebrate date night.

More information: 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola | 717-626-9999 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Website

The Exchange

The Exchange recently opened in Lancaster city in the Lancaster Marriott hotel. Some of their options include the "Matcha Maker" which comes with vodka, matcha tea syrup, watermelon and lime, and the "Midnight Rider" that comes with bourbon, vermouth, blackberry/mint syrup and egg whites.

More information: 25 S. Queen Street, Lancaster | 717-207-4096 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 12 to 10 p.m. | Website

The Pressroom

The Pressroom is nestled right in the heart of downtown, and is complete with a park bar amid a waterfall scene. Some of non-traditional ingredients offered are chamomile & rose infused honey, grated nutmeg and lemongrass-ginger syrup.

More information: 26-28 W. King Street, Lancaster | 717-399-5400 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Website

Amorette

Amorette prides itself in having a French-American fine dining experience right in downtown Lancaster. Some of their drinks include "A Beet in Thyme" which has Death's Door gin, beet, thyme, lemon and tonic, as well as a "Pumpkin Pisco Sour" that has Pisco, pumpkin chai tea, pressed orange juice and egg whites.

More information: 401 N. Prince Street, Lancaster | 717-947-7710 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday to Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Website

Luca

Luca is known for many things, including their pizzas and pastas - they even scored a spot on our reader's pick lists for best pizza and best outdoor eateries. Luca offers several modern and traditional cocktails, ranging from the Serafini to the Negroni.

More information: 436 W James Street #101, Lancaster | 717-553-5770 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. | Website

Here are the rest of the nominations, as picked by the readers of LancasterOnline.

- Annie Bailey's, Lancaster

- Charcoal's Bar and Grill, Manheim Township

- Decades, Lancaster

- The Dock, East Cocalico Township

- Jethro's Restaurant and Bar, Lancaster

- Johnny's Bar and Steakhouse, East Cocalico Township

- Lancaster Dispensing Company, Lancaster

- Marion Court Room, Lancaster

- McCleary's Pub, Marietta

- Per Diem, Warwick Township

- Tellus360, Lancaster