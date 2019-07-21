Readers pick their 12 favorite ice cream parlors in Lancaster County

Summer has arrived -- and, sometimes, there's nothing better after a hot day in the sun than a big bowl of ice cream.
We asked readers to pick their favorite ice cream parlors in Lancaster County. Here are their responses.
Did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.
Fox Meadows Creamery
View this post on Instagram
{Grasshopper Ice Cream} Our newest dairy delicacy, this ice cream flavor is made from fresh spearmint leaves, ripples of smooth fudge, and chewy brownie pieces in every bite. Enjoy the refreshment of cool mint and rich chocolate swirled in harmony! [No grasshoppers were harmed in the making of this ice cream ... its name is simply reminiscent of the Grasshopper Pie dessert. 😉]
Hand-crafted ice cream on site, made with fresh milk from the Fox Meadows farm... Need we say more?
One reader said, "Their unique ice cream flavors and smooth, creamy texture are unmatched by others in the area. The market, food selections, and the playground just add to the ambiance."
More information: 2475 West Main Street, Clay Township | 717-721-6455 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website
Pine View Dairy
This family-run business has been in Lancaster County since 1971. All ice creams are made with locally produced dairy.
One reader said, "The ice cream is amazing, plus you get to pet baby cows while eating ice cream... What's not to love about this place!"
More information: 2225 New Danville Pike, Pequea Township | 717-872-5486 | Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday. | Website
Greco's Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream
Greco's features over 125 flavors of ice cream and 60 flavors of Italian ice.
One reader said, "They have the absolutely best quality, variety, and friendly staff."
More information: 9 E Kleine Lane, Lititz | 717-625-1166 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 12 to 10 p.m. Sunday | Facebook
The Good Life
Mike and Donna Good, owners of The Good Life, take pride in their homemade ice cream and baked goods.
One reader said, "They make their own incredible ice cream flavors and you can mix in an infinite number of combinations. I like their unique flavors like Cookie Butter and gingerbread around the holidays.
More information: 2088 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township | 717-735-1999 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday | Website
Lapp Valley Farm
Looking for small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream? You've found the right spot. Lapp Valley Farm also has homemade butter and waffle cones.
One reader said, "Great ice cream right at the family-operated farm."
More information: 244 Mentzer Road, Earl Township | 717-354-7988 | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday | Facebook
Splits and Giggles
View this post on Instagram
Midnight caramel river... makes me feel like I’m somewhere else for a little while. ✨✨✨🌙 who would you share this boat ride with? Tag them below! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ : Open everyday from 12-9! : : : : #cappucino #latte #mocha #lemonstreetsweets #coffeedrinks #icecream #localsloveus #localslovelancaster #eatlocal #lancastercity #lancaster #local #shoplocal #supportlocalbusiness #figlancaster #franklinandmarshall #coffee #espresso #sandwiches #soup #lanceats #readingsodaworks #lancasterfoodies #lancasterpa #lancasterfoodie #fandm #spoonfandm
Nestled right in the heart of the city is Splits & Giggles. The shop serves traditional ice cream, floats, parfaits and milkshakes, among other products.
One reader said, "Great flavors, friendly service, walking distance, outdoor seating, all within the city. Love taking our grandkids here. Dog-friendly."
More information: 500 W Lemon Street, Lancaster | 717-399-3332 | Hours: 12 to 9 p.m. daily | Website
Down on the Farm Creamery
This Strasburg-based creamery offers the finest products from their on-site cows and chickens.
One reader said, "Great ice cream made on the premises with milk from the on-site herd, great location, great flavors, really nice people, good prices and fresh-made waffle cones and cups that are off the charts."
More information: 509 May Post Office Road, Strasburg | 717-687-7829 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday | Facebook
Son's Ice Cream and Italian Ice
Son's has a mind-boggling amount of flavors of sundaes, italian ices, milkshakes and ice cream to choose from. And, they have two locations in Lancaster County.
One reader said, "The fact that the workers are so friendly and remember who you are no matter how long you haven't been there... They make sure to make you feel like a part of their little family. And also, the ice cream is AMAZING!"
More information (East Petersburg): 1991 Miller Road, East Hempfield Township | 717-569-0009 | Hours: 12 to 9 p.m. daily | Website
More information (Quarryville): 319 West State Street, Quarryville | 717-786-5665 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday | Website
Penny's Scoop Shop
View this post on Instagram
Purple nails purple ice cream. We dig it! 🤙🏻⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #icecream #icecreamshop #gourmeticecream #gourmetdesserts #shopLocal #shoplocallancaster #shoplancaster #pennsylvaniashops #treatyourself #lancastercounty #foodtruckPA #weddingfoodtruck #icecreamflavors #flavors #locallylancaster #lancasterPA #foodtruck #desserts #lancasterPennsylvania#pennysicecream #pennysicecreamtruck #lancasterpaweddings⠀ #foodie #lancasterphotographer⠀ #paweddingphotographer #weddingphotography #centralpa #downtownlancaster #lancaster #lancastercountypa⠀
Though Penny's Ice Cream is relatively new to the area, the newcomer has made its name with the food truck, Park City kiosk and brick-and-mortar store.
One reader said, "Conveniently located in beautiful Downtown Lancaster. Great place to get ice cream and take in everything Downtown Lancaster has to offer!"
More information: 228 N Prince Street, Lancaster | Hours: 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday; 12 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday | Website
Strasburg Creamery
Did you know, this creamery has recipes for over 300 types of ice creams? 140 of them are unique to Strasburg Creamery.
One reader said, "Friendly staff, historic location, great ice cream and they always have new/different flavors to try."
More information: 1 W Main Street, Strasburg | 717-687-0766 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday | Website
Udder Bliss Creamery
Udder Bliss strives to give customers the authentic old-fashioned ice cream parlor experience.
One reader said, "The ice cream is fabulous and they have unique flavors! Snickerdoodle is amazing.
More information: 189 Ridgeview Road S #2, Elizabethtown | 717-344-1892 | Hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday | Website
Lickity Split
In 2014, Lickity Split was acknowledged as one of the top 10 best ice cream shops in the United States. The parlor has lunch and dinner options, as well as - you guessed it - ice cream.
One reader said, "Great ice cream and very friendly owners. They have been recognized by USA Today. They also have wonderful sandwiches and weekly specials."
More information: 209 E Main Street, New Holland | 717-354-4986 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday | Website