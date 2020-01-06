Readers pick their 7 favorite coffee shops in Lancaster County

Lancaster County loves its coffee.
Recently, we put out a poll asking our readers where their favorite coffee place was.
Here are the results.
Aura Espresso Room
Aura features handcrafted lattes, cappuccinos, baked goods, gelatos and more.
One reader said, "The owners make you feel like family! They care about their customers. their pastries and sandwiches are always amazing. I've never had a coffee or drink I didn't love."
More information: 44 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | 717-391-2872 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Menu
Votes received: 20
Square One Coffee Roasters
Square One has been roasting coffee in Lancaster for 14 years. At their store, they sell both beans and coffee drinks.
One reader said, "Best coffee, service, and atmosphere. Welcoming to ALL."
More information: 145 N. Duke Street, Lancaster | 717-392-3354 | Hours: Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Website
Votes received: 8
Mean Cup
Mean Cup sells a variety of coffee drinks at two locations, one in Central Market and one on Harrisburg Pike.
One reader said, "It's good coffee and I live the staff! They recognize me and know my 'usual.'"
More information: 398 Harrisburg Avenue #200, Lancaster | 717-399-3620 | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website
Votes received: 7
New Holland Coffee Co.
All coffees are roasted in-shop at New Holland Coffee Co. The shop puts a special focus on fostering conversation.
One reader said, "Great coffee and food. The dining area is nicely decorated and clean. Very relaxing atmosphere."
More information: 836 W. Main Street, New Holland | 717-355-0565 | Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Website
Votes received: 5
Passenger
Passenger sources its beans from all over the world and features over 20 types of coffee beans for sale.
One reader said, "Great selection, knowledgeable staff, great location and people watching."
More information: 7 W King Street, Lancaster | 717-715-0992 | Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Website
Votes received: 5
Wawa
Wawa is a convenience store chain that has been highly acclaimed for its food and coffee.
One reader said, "Simple, good, always ready."
More information: Several locations including Lancaster, East Petersburg and Ephrata | Typically 24 hours | Website
Votes received: 4
Coffee Co.
Coffee Co. has been in Lancaster County since 1983, and sells food, coffee and other drinks.
One reader said, "Great tasting coffee selections and homemade food. The owners source some of their food from their own Amish or former Amish relatives."
More information: Two locations, one in Lancaster Shopping Center and one in Mill Creek Square | Website
Votes received: 4
Here's a list of coffee shops that got at least one nomination from readers of LNP | LancasterOnline:
- Cafe Garth, 22 S. 2nd Street, Columbia
- Chestnut Hill Cafe, 532 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster
- College County Roasters, 115 N. Donerville Road, Mountville
- Dosie Dough, 45 S. Broad Street, Lititz
- Dunkin Donuts, several locations
- Elizabethtown Library Coffee Shop, 10 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown
- Folklore Coffee Shop, 1 N. Market Street, Elizabethtown
- Gracie's on West Main, 264 W. Main Street, Leola
- Griddle and Grind, 20 W. Main Street, Ephrata
- JT Java House, 2573 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
- McDonald's, several locations
- Panera Bread, several locations
- Prince Street Cafe, 15 N. Prince Street, Lancaster
- Royal Farms, 206 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster
- Speckled Hen, 141 E Main Street, Strasburg
- Starbucks, several locations