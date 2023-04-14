LNP | LancasterOnline

Readers pick 37 favorite restaurants with outdoor dining areas in and around Lancaster County

Originally published Sept. 16, 2020.

The temperature is rising and that means it’s time for outdoor dining. Here are some local restaurants that provide areas for you to dine al fresco:

 The Bulls Head Public House

Bulls Head Public House has a message “We Miss You” to it’s patrons during this crisis Friday May 15, 2020.

The Bulls Head Public House has been recognized as the best beer bar in the U.S. by USA Today and best beer bar in Pennsylvania for 2016-2019 in the annual Great American Beer Bars competition conducted by CraftBeer.com.

One reader said, "Great atmosphere, friendly staff, good food and beer. It provides a little bit of normalcy during this crazy time."

More Information: 14 E Main St, Lititz | 717-626-2115 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., menu until 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. - midnight, menu until 10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. - midnight, menu until 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., menu until 9:30 p.m. | Menu.

Zoetropolis

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse takes part of the former Phelan's Furniture store in a complex that also includes Cocina Mexicana and a tasting room for Columbia Kettle Works. 

This theater-restaurant duo switched its focus to outdoor dining after COVID-19 impacted the area. Zoetropolis serves main entrees (with vegan options), specialty cocktails, appetizers and other specials.

One reader said, "Interesting menu, friendly staff, and GREAT food."

More information: 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | 717-208-6572 | Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. | More info

Route 30 Diner

County reopening 50
Patti Skiadas, owner of Route 30 Diner in Ronks, stood outside of her business Friday morning explaining she is fed up with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which has forced her to downsize her staff, menu and hours.

This classic diner is a hot spot for locals and truckers alike. Route 30 Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees, as well as milkshakes.

One reader said, "Outside tents and garden fresh veggies [make] it beautiful."

More information: 2575 Lincoln Highway E, East Lampeter Twp. | 717-397-2507 | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | More info

John Wright Restaurant

Mac-Down 100519-3.jpg

John Wright Restaurant of Wrightsville brought a Pepperjack Crab Mac dish to the competition. The second annual Marietta Mac-Down culinary competition for charity was held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Railroad House Inn, Marietta. Several restaurants from the region competed against each other for top honors and the right to claim Best Mac-n-Cheese.

Just across the Susquehanna bridge is the John Wright Restaurant. The casual dining restaurant serves lunch and dinner entrees, from tacos to burgers to small plates.

More information: 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville | 717-252-0416 | Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday to Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Brewing Company

Lancaster Brewing Company

Lancaster Brewing Company, 302 North Plum Street

Lancaster Brewing Company is a casual restaurant that sells foods from large-plate entrees to soups to appetizers. The restaurant also sells its own beer. A rotating list can be found here.

One reader said, "Within walking distance of home. Surrounded by raingardens and other green infrastructure. Great beer, and plant-based food options."

More information: 302 N. Plum St., Lancaster | 717-391-6258 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m. | More info

Rachel's Cafe and Creperie

Rachel's2.jpg

File photo of Rachel's Cafe & Creperie.

Rachel's Cafe and Creperie sells breakfast and dinner crepes (including vegan options), as well as specialty coffee and smoothie drinks.

More information: 201 W. Walnut St., Lancaster | 717-399-3515 | Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | More info

The Pressroom

pressroom.jpg

The Pressroom on West King Street.

This newspaper-themed restaurant sells seasonal-inspired dishes, specialty cocktails and desserts. 

One reader said, "Great safety precautions, service, food, and ambiance."

More information: 26 W. King St., Lancaster | 717-399-5400 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. | More info

C'est La Vie

CestLaVie007.jpg

The entrance for C'est La Vie off Market Street, next to Lancaster Central Market. 

Described as "casual fine dining," C'est La Vie serves French foods, brick oven pizzas and sandwiches, as well as specialty drinks and desserts.

More information: 18 N. Market St., Lancaster | 717-299-7319 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | More info

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill.jpg

Harvest sells seasonal entrees and appetizers, as well as seasonal cocktails and sangrias.

One reader said, "Fabulous food."

More information: 1573 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Twp. | 717-740-5282 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 12 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 9 p.m. | More info

Scooter's Restaurant & Bar

Lititz Chocolate Walk 2022 09.jpg
Scooter’s Restaurant and Bar owner Tim Hepler gives out chef Tim Whitmyer’s famous grilled chocolate sandwiches which used Wilbur chocolates during Lititz Chocolate Walk in Lititz Saturday Oct. 8, 2022.

Scooter's is a mainstay in Lititz and serves burgers, pastas and other American fare. 

One reader said, "Good food, comfortable outdoor accommodations."

More information: 921 Lititz Pike, Warwick Twp. | 717-627-5666 | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | More info

Restaurants that got at least one nomination

- Alice's Diner, 1665 Lincoln Highway E, East Lampeter Twp.

- American Bar and Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Manheim Twp.

- Black Forest Brewery, 301 W. Main St., Ephrata

- Black Knights Tavern & Grill, 335 Main St., East Hempfield Twp. (currently undergoing renovations)

- Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 48 N. Broad St., Lititz (currently undergoing renovations after a fire)

- Bube's Brewery, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy

- Evergreen Diner, 325 N. Reading Rd., Ephrata

- Fiorentino's Italian Restaurant, 500 Airport Rd., Manheim Twp.

- Fireside Tavern, 1500 Historic Dr., Strasburg

- Frogtown Cafe, 684 Marticville Rd., Martic Twp.

- Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Clay Twp.

- Funck's, 365 W. Main St., Upper Leacock Twp.

- Gibraltar, 488 Royer Dr. #101, Manheim Twp.

- Helen's Bar, 131 W. Main St., Upper Leacock Twp.

- Log Cabin Restaurant, 11 Lehoy Forest Dr., Warwick Twp.

- Lucky Dog Cafe, 1942 Columbia Ave., Manor Twp.

- Mad Chef Craft Brewing, 2023 Miller Rd., East Petersburg

- Porch and Pantry, 106 Chautauqua Dr., Mt. Gretna

- Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., Lancaster

- Rawlinsville Hotel, 3 Drytown Rd., Martic Twp.

- Red Pin Bar & Grill, 1495 Millport Road, West Lampeter Twp.

- Rooster Street Butcher, 11 S. Cedar St., Lititz

- Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata

- The Station at Reinholds Inn, 11 W. Main St., West Cocalico Twp.

- Stoner Grille, 605 Granite Run Dr., Manheim Twp.

- Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway E., East Lampeter Twp.

- Trio Bar, 3707 Marietta Ave., West Hempfield Twp

Site producer Brian Cass contributed to this report.

