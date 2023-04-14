Readers pick 10 favorite restaurants with outdoor dining areas in and around Lancaster County

Originally published on Sept. 16, 2020, based on the results of a reader's poll.

The temperature is rising and that means it’s time for outdoor dining. Here are some local restaurants that provide areas for you to dine al fresco:

The Bulls Head Public House

The Bulls Head Public House has been recognized as the best beer bar in the U.S. by USA Today and best beer bar in Pennsylvania for 2016-2019 in the annual Great American Beer Bars competition conducted by CraftBeer.com.

One reader said, "Great atmosphere, friendly staff, good food and beer. It provides a little bit of normalcy during this crazy time."

More Information: 14 E Main St, Lititz | 717-626-2115 | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday English breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | Menu.

Zoetropolis

This theater-restaurant duo switched its focus to outdoor dining after COVID-19 impacted the area. Zoetropolis serves main entrees (with vegan options), specialty cocktails, appetizers and other specials.

One reader said, "Interesting menu, friendly staff, and GREAT food."

More information: 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | 717-208-6572 | Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.); Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.); Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (kitchen closes at 2:30 p.m.); closed Mondays and Tuesdays | More info

Route 30 Diner

This classic diner is a hot spot for locals and truckers alike. Route 30 Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees, as well as milkshakes.

One reader said, "Outside tents and garden fresh veggies [make] it beautiful."

More information: 2575 Lincoln Highway E, East Lampeter Twp. | 717-397-2507 | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

John Wright Restaurant

Just across the Susquehanna bridge is the John Wright Restaurant. The casual dining restaurant serves lunch and dinner entrees, from tacos to burgers to small plates.

More information: 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville | 717-252-0416 | Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday Prime Rib Brunch Buffet, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Mondays and Tuesdays | More info

Lancaster Brewing Company

Lancaster Brewing Company is a casual restaurant that sells foods from large-plate entrees to soups to appetizers. The restaurant also sells its own beer. A rotating list can be found here.

One reader said, "Within walking distance of home. Surrounded by raingardens and other green infrastructure. Great beer, and plant-based food options."

More information: 302 N. Plum St., Lancaster | 717-391-6258 | Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Mondays | More info

Rachel's Cafe and Creperie

Rachel's Cafe and Creperie sells breakfast and dinner crepes (including vegan options), as well as specialty coffee and smoothie drinks.

More information: 201 W. Walnut St., Lancaster | 717-399-3515 | Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Mondays | More info

The Pressroom

This newspaper-themed restaurant sells seasonal-inspired dishes, specialty cocktails and desserts.

One reader said, "Great safety precautions, service, food, and ambiance."

More information: 26 W. King St., Lancaster | 717-399-5400 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; limited menu in bar area 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day; closed Sundays | More info

C'est La Vie

Described as "casual fine dining," C'est La Vie serves French foods, brick oven pizzas and sandwiches, as well as specialty drinks and desserts.

More information: 18 N. Market St., Lancaster | 717-299-7319 | Hours: lunch, Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner, Tuesday to Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sundays and Mondays | More info

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest sells seasonal entrees and appetizers, as well as seasonal cocktails and sangrias.

One reader said, "Fabulous food."

More information: 1573 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Twp. | 717-740-5282 | Hours: Monday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Scooter's Restaurant & Bar

Scooter's is a mainstay in Lititz and serves burgers, pastas and other American fare.

One reader said, "Good food, comfortable outdoor accommodations."

More information: 921 Lititz Pike, Warwick Twp. | 717-627-5666 | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; closed Mondays | More info