Playing a New Year’s Eve gig is a big deal to Efrem Yates.

His group, 3rd Power Family Soul Band, has often rung in the new year from the stage. But Yates, a guitarist, is far from jaded. In fact, he feels he and his bandmates have a big responsibility to make the night memorable for everyone in attendance.

“It’s an honor,” Yates says, of being chosen to play on New Year’s Eve.

This year, the band plays in the barn at Stoner Commons in Manheim Township. The celebration begins at 8 p.m., and the ticket includes a prime rib and salmon dinner buffet, as well as a champagne toast.

Bassist and vocalist Mike “Blak N. Stein” Smith started the band 3rd Power in 2009 as a jazz trio, eventually switching the focus to a more rhythm and blues and funk sound. Smith also played in Yates’ former gospel group God’s Own Design. When the gospel group disbanded, Yates joined Smith’s 3rd Power Family Soul Band, which he had begun years prior.

IF YOU GO What: 3rd Power Family Soul Band. Where: 605 Granite Run Drive. When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cost: $75 (includes dinner buffet and champagne toast). More info: stonercommons.com.

A few months after Yates joined, his wife, Diane, joined too. (They call her “Mama’san.”) The band also includes Bill “Dollar” Leporte on keys and Derrick “Biscbeatz” Wright.

Those nicknames are just one piece of the band’s fun-loving mentality. The only member without a solid nickname is Yates. He’s still waiting for one that sticks.

The band’s repertoire includes nearly 100 songs, from Betty Wright’s “Clean Up Woman” to Cheryl Lynn’s “Got To Be Real,” The Commodores’ “Brick House” and more.

“These old standards that we’re kind of doing, it was good music ... people still love it,” Yates says.

Of course, Yates credits a lot of that to his wife. She’s got the big, rich vocals that are essential to so many of the soul hits that 3rd Power Family Soul plays. The two met 32 years ago when she showed up to see the band Yates played in with her cousin.

“I saw her and I was smitten, and that’s the way it went,” Yates says.

That feeling has only grown since he’s experienced performing side by side with her.

“I fall in love with my wife every single time that she sings,” Yates says. “It’s amazing. When I see her on that stage there, she goes into her own element. She’s a different person. Her alter ego comes, out and she is just something else.”

The bond between husband and wife is obvious, but Yates says there’s a closeness between all of the members. They are committed to rehearse once a week in the basement studio of the Lancaster city home Yates shares with his wife. She usually whips something up for the band to eat during practice, and the jokes flow with as much rhythm as the music.

“We have such good fun,” Yates says.

He thinks that’s evident from the audience’s perspective when they’re on stage, too. He wants that positive energy to affect the crowd. They’ll interact with the audience, encourage everyone to dance, and possibly even pull up a musician or two to join them.

“When we say we’re the ultimate dance band, we truly believe we’re the ultimate,” Yates says. “There’s a lot of great bands out there. … But none of them do it the way we do it. And not because they are less talented, it’s just that our heart’s in it. Our heart is really in it.”