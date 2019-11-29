If after shopping during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday you still need some interesting gift ideas for those on your holiday shopping list, there’s always Museum Store Sunday.
This third annual day of specials and events being held Sunday, Dec. 1, at museum stores across the United States and in other countries, is designed to call consumers’ attention to unique gift ideas available in museum shops.
The event is promoted by the Museum Store Association.
Here’s how some of the museum shops in our area are observing Museum Store Sunday.
— The Museum Shop at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 451 Kissel Hill Road, is participating in both Shop Small Saturday and Museum Store Sunday this weekend, and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
On Sunday, artist Linda Sarine will be demonstrating alcohol ink painting at the Landis Valley Museum Shop, and the store will hold a drawing for one of her pieces, says sales and store manger Terry Kreider.
Select items in the store, which is filled with original work by local artists and craftspeople, will be on sale.
— The Pennsylvania Railroad Museum’s Whistle Stop Shop, 300 Gap Road, Ronks, will be offering a one-day discount of 25% on Sunday to those who mention Museum Store Sunday before their sale is totaled, says manager Laura Martin.
The shop is also offering free gift wrapping for purchases made that day.
— The Museum Store at the Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, will offer a 15% discount, store-wide, on Sunday, and a free gift with purchase, says store manager David Ganse.
Books and puzzles will be 20% off.
Store hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
— Other participating museum stores in the region include the store at The Hershey Story, 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey.
For every purchase over $50 at The Hershey Story Museum Shop, says retail manager Valerie Rowe, you will receive two free tickets to Hershey Gardens (a $27 value) and for every purchase over $50 at the Hershey Garden Shop you will receive two free tickets to The Hershey Story Museum.
Both sets of tickets are a $27 value.
— And the Museum Shop of the State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg, will hold a store-wide sale in conjunction with Museum Store Sunday.
For more information on participating museum stores, visit https://museumstoresunday.org.