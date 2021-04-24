Nearly 2,000 rare and unique firearms and other memorabilia will be presented at an upcoming auction at Morphy's next week, the Denver-based auction house has announced.

The April 27-30 Extraordinary Firearms & Militaria Auction will feature antique and modern rifles, shotguns and handguns; swords and knives, Civil War firearms, Abraham Lincoln memorabilia and fishing lures and accessories, Morphy’s said in a new release.

Among the auction’s highlights is a .577-caliber Nitro Express Holland & Holland (London) Royal Double Rifle, built in 1932 for hunting dangerous African game. The firearm, which carries an auction estimate of $160,000-200,000, was once owned by the Swedish-born nobleman Baron Bror von Blixen-Finecke, a professional big-game hunter who spent most of his life in Africa and guided many royals and other notables on expeditions.

Eleven shotguns made by Westly Richard & Co. (England), including a cased pair of bespoke circa-1993 deluxe-grade sidelock side-by-side gold-inlaid game shotguns, will also be presented at an estimated $80,000-100,000. The collection is estimated at a combined $257,000-347,000.

A unique cased K-80 12-bore over-under shotgun, named the 2019 Krieghoff “Gun of the Year” and known as the “Abraham Lincoln Gun” due to its engravings that illustrate the 16th president’s legacy, will be presented with a $65,000-85,000 estimate.

Among military firearms, a .223-caliber Colt/Armalite AR-15 Model 01 machine gun, an early and unaltered precursor to M16, will be presented at an estimated $40,000-80,000. An original-finish Singer Manufacturing Co. 1911A1 military pistol, .45 ACP – one of only 500 such weapons made in 1941 under Educational Order W-ORD-396 – will be presented with an $80,000-125,000 estimate.

The fourth and final day of the auction will include letters and other documents signed by US presidents and military officers, including a framed two-part handwritten note by Abraham Lincoln to Quartermaster Montgomery Meigs, dated Jan. 11, 1865. The letter includes a photograph of Lincoln and is estimated at $6,000-8,000.

The auction will be held live at Morphy’s gallery in Denver, 2000 North Reading Road, beginning at 10 a.m. daily. Remote bidding will also be available, including live online through Morphy Live.

All items can be viewed online with detailed descriptions and images at morphyauctions.com.