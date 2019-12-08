Juice Wrld, a young rapper best known for his songs "Lucid Dreams" and "Hate Me" died Sunday morning, reported TMZ.
The 21-year-old suffered a seizure at the Chicago Midway airport and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.
Law enforcement said that blood was coming from his mouth when they found him, reported TMZ.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
RIP Juice wrld #JuiceWRLD all legends fall in a making pic.twitter.com/Eae3SceYKm— I wanna be 🍀 (@AaronCorbett04) December 8, 2019
RIP juice man😢😤It’s always sad when someone you listen to everyday dies and there only 21.#JUICEWORLD #JuiceWRLD pic.twitter.com/0FaGkvV28o— 𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓵𝔂 (@chilywave6477) December 8, 2019