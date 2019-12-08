JUICE WRLD CEMETERY ADV21 2

Juice WRLD tours the catacombs at Green-Wood cemetery in New York, April 4, 2019. While on tour to promote his second album, “Death Race for Love,” the rapper, with goth-leaning inclinations in both his music and style, took a detour to the cemetery. (Christopher Lee/The New York Times)

 CHRISTOPHER LEE

Juice Wrld, a young rapper best known for his songs "Lucid Dreams" and "Hate Me" died Sunday morning, reported TMZ.

The 21-year-old suffered a seizure at the Chicago Midway airport and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. 

Law enforcement said that blood was coming from his mouth when they found him, reported TMZ. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

