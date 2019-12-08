Juice Wrld, a young rapper best known for his songs "Lucid Dreams" and "Hate Me" died Sunday morning, reported TMZ.
The 21-year-old suffered a seizure at the Chicago Midway airport and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.
The rapper, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, was 21. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3:15 a.m. and taken to the Cook County medical examiner's office several hours later, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny, who said an autopsy would take place Monday.
Chicago police launched a death investigation after a 21-year-old male experiencing a “medical emergency” was transported from Midway to an area hospital. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the man experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a small hangar at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.
RIP Juice wrld #JuiceWRLD all legends fall in a making pic.twitter.com/Eae3SceYKm— I wanna be 🍀 (@AaronCorbett04) December 8, 2019
RIP juice man😢😤It’s always sad when someone you listen to everyday dies and there only 21.#JUICEWORLD #JuiceWRLD pic.twitter.com/0FaGkvV28o— 𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓵𝔂 (@chilywave6477) December 8, 2019