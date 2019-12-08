Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Juice WRLD performs in concert during his "Death Race for Love Tour" at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The Chicago-area rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday, Dec. 8 after a "medical emergency'' at Chicago's Midway International Airport, according to authorities. Chicago police said they're conducting a death investigation.

 Owen Sweeney

Juice Wrld, a young rapper best known for his songs "Lucid Dreams" and "Hate Me" died Sunday morning, reported TMZ.

The 21-year-old suffered a seizure at the Chicago Midway airport and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. 

The rapper, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, was 21. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.

Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3:15 a.m. and taken to the Cook County medical examiner's office several hours later, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny, who said an autopsy would take place Monday.

Chicago police launched a death investigation after a 21-year-old male experiencing a “medical emergency” was transported from Midway to an area hospital. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the man experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a small hangar at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.

Sign up for our newsletter

And the Grammy nomination goes to...