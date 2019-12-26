For 13 years, Don Krasley has been doing his part to make the holidays a little brighter. Or a lot brighter.

Krasley’s extravagant annual light show, which he displays in the front lawn his Rapho Township home, runs from 5:30-10 p.m. on weeknights and goes for an extra hour on weekends, and goes until Jan. 1. Tens of thousands of lights are set in time to a playlist of 30 songs that Krasley broadcasts over 87.9.

Krasley, an electrician, got hooked on Christmas lights when he grandfather would rig up holiday displays.

“He was my inspiration. I wish he could see it,” says Krasley, 57. “When I was a kid I remember thinking he was nuts. Now, when I get this stuff out, I start thinking maybe he’s somewhere out there smiling and looking down and saying ‘Gee, this guy is crazy.’”

It’s true. Krasley does go a little crazy with his lights.

“I stopped counting around 80,000 lights,” says Krasley. “I replace about 2,000-5,000 lights per year. And I haven’t tallied up my extension cords in a while, but last I checked it was around three miles worth of cords.”

There are also 11 angels and 40-foot structure made to look like a Christmas tree that has 16,000 lights strung on it.

The show also includes and a tribute to police officers with a special shout out to the Manheim Borough Police Department as well as a “pink-out” tribute to breast cancer.

In late 2011, Krasley picked up ornamental angel that was on sale at Lowe’s. He thought it would look good above the manger scene he has on display. A few months later, his wife Tammy, 56, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I found out who my angel was,” says Krasley. “She’s my survivor now. The last, and most, stuff I put in the display were pink lights. I probably put in about 20,000 pink lights.”

As a tribute to his wife and the many others that battled breast cancer, Krasley incorporated an all-pink portion of his light show to run while Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel” plays.

It’s an immensely over-the-top light display. But there’s a method to Krasley’s madness. There is also a donation box.

For the past nine years, the Krasleys have been collecting money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA. As of the last tally, the couple has raised $27,000 for the charity that provides a place for families of ill children to stay while their children receive treatment. Last year one anonymous donor dropped a $3,000 check made of to Ronald McDonald House into the donation box.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I held up the check (to his wife Tammy) and I’m about in tears. She was like the same. We fell in to each other’s arms and we couldn’t believe what we’ve done," says Krasley. “It’s hard to believe that someone chose to drop the money here. I’m still so humbled by it.”

Not only does Krasley raise money for the Ronald McDonald House, he and a few friends and coworkers, help the organization decorate their tree. Krasley is sure to make it up for the tree lighting ceremony too.

“You can tell the kids that are in there,” says Krasley. “Then the lights go on it’s very touching because, for a moment in time, they are putting whatever is going behind them. There’s a little twinkle in a little kid’s eyes. It’s enough to light everybody up.”