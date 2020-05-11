Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

My first cooking job before culinary school was at a Washington, D.C., restaurant called Cashion’s Eat Place. Chef/owner Ann Cashion assigned me garde manger (salad) station duties, which meant getting schooled, among other things, in whipping up a vinaigrette.

Gillian, the sous chef, showed me the ropes, as I had to learn quickly how to make all of the sauces before the restaurant opened for the night. For large batches, she showed me how to place a bowl on top of a rolled-up side towel that she shaped into a circle that worked as a stability ring because I was about to do a whole lot of whisking, day in and out. She showed me to always start with the acid and salt it aggressively and taste every step of the way. At the time, it seemed like painstaking detail, but more than 20 years later, those early lessons of my cooking career have stayed with me.

These days I make vinaigrette in a jar and it’s how I teach anyone who wants to learn. Whisking can be hard on the wrist and unnecessary for the contents of an 8-ounce jar. It’s the easiest, fool-proof method and it helps you understand all the components you need to make a salad dressing sing. It also means you never have to buy a bottled dressing from the grocery store again.

All you need are just three elements: Oil, acid and salt. Anything beyond that is extra and optional. So I bet you a candy bar you already have everything you need to make your own.

Here’s what you need and how much:

1 eight-ounce jar with a lid

4 tablespoons oil: Olive oil, neutral oil or maybe something with a distinctive flavor, like sesame, walnut or avocado oil

3 tablespoons acid: It can be juice from citrus fruit, pineapple or mango or from any kind of vinegar – rice, sherry, apple cider, balsamic – whatever floats your boat

¼ teaspoon salt to start: This means you may need to add more after you taste

Optional flavor add-ons: 1 tablespoon minced shallots or scallions, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon fresh oregano or thyme leaves, 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger, 1 clove garlic, smashed into a paste, ½ teaspoon ground cumin, ½ teaspoon honey

Directions:

Place the oil, acid, salt and any of the optional add-ons into the jar. (Use no more than two until you get the hang of it.) Place the lid on top and screw tight. Shake like crazy until everything is blended and looks emulsified. Loosen the lid and taste from a spoon. Add more salt or acid as you see fit. Now taste it with a piece of lettuce. Shake the jar to redistribute as needed. Keeps well in the refrigerator for about 1 week.

Amounts may be doubled for a pint-sized jar.

Coming soon in Stay-Put Cooking: The anatomy of a green salad and how to wash and dry lettuces.