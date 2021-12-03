The workers at ORCA would like you to meet Ralph the iguana. He was found abandoned on a sidewalk and would not have lived very long outside in the cold weather. He is very tame and healthy but will eventually grow much larger. His favorite food to eat is kale.

Ralph is looking for a permanent home, but if anyone is interested, ORCA is hoping for someone with some iguana knowledge. He is staying at the ORCA office, and anyone who wants to visit with him can call 717-397-8922. The office is located at 608 N. Lime St. in Lancaster.