Patrick Morrison learns something new every time he attends the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania’s annual Trains & Troops weekend.
And that’s saying something.
Morrison is the museum’s director, and before that he served as its educator.
But each year the event features exhibitors who add a new dimension, a new detail he’d never known about a period in American history.
“There are always surprises,’’ says Morrison. “These are very passionate people about what they are doing.’’
This weekend is the 20th annual Trains & Troops event, which honors American railroads and the United States military, and the historical relationship between the two.
Morrison has been there for all of them. He considers it the museum’s most popular historical event.
“Events sometimes have a shelf life,’’ he says. “But this event never seems to have waned in terms of popularity. In fact, it has grown. We fill the east end of the hall with exhibitors.
“I certainly think it really highlights our collection in a very positive way,’’ he says. “It gives our visitors an opportunity to visit one aspect of railroad history - the military connection - which has been a pretty deep one since the Civil War.”
That was when the relationship between the military and railroads was forged, as trains supplied munitions, rations and communications for troops, he says.
Through subsequent wars, the relationship deepened.
“The U.S. Military Railway Service was created in 1916 for World War I, which, by the end of the war, had over 32,000 railroaders and 897 officers working for the service,’’ he says.
“In World War II, U.S. freight and passenger railroad service, both military and civilian, was phenomenal. As many as 160 freight trains traveled daily between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg and numerous passenger trains were converted into troop carriers and hospital cars.”
Visitors can explore aspects of that relationship as they walk through the museum’s mammoth hall and encounter exhibits that range from a military field hospital to homefront reenactors, all with a backdrop of more than 100 locomotives and other rolling stock.
The museum’s collection includes a locomotive from 1875, shortly after the Civil War, plus two replicas that represent the 1820s and 1830s, Morrison says. Their newest piece is from 1981.
This year 35 exhibitors are slated to attend, representing virtually all eras of U.S. military history.
On both Saturday and Sunday, Trains & Troops hosts a salute to veterans, with patriotic music by the Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band on Saturday and the Lancaster Trombone Quartet on Sunday.
Saturday evening, rolling stock hall becomes a WWII-era dance hall, with live music by the Moonlighters big band. Patrons are encouraged to come dressed in period attire, but it’s not required. Separate tickets are required, however (bit.ly/swingdancetixlnp).
The daytime activities of Trains & Troops are all included with the museum’s regular admission.
Morrison says the event is multigenerational, drawing people from different eras and backgrounds, because of a common bond we all share.
“Just like everyone has a connection to railroads somehow, everyone has a connection to the military. Even though we may not have ourselves served, we know someone who has,’’ Morrison says.
“This is a good marriage of history and paying respect to those who have served. We can do both here.’’