R.O. Kwon’s first book has gotten in the way of her second book.
Critics showered Kwon’s debut, “The Incendiaries,” with praise, it made its way onto The New York Times bestseller list, and it was named a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Award for Best First Book.
The success of the novel, published in 2018, put Kwon, a Korean-American who lives in San Francisco, on a lengthy book tour that started last year and is continuing in 2019. The tour will bring her to the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg Saturday night.
All that travel, however, has interrupted work on the second book as she hasn’t been able to stick to a writing schedule.
Her exquisitely written debut revolves around a kind of love triangle involving two students at an exclusive Eastern college and the leader of a religious cult. It vividly explores matters of love, loss and faith in shattering fashion.
The New York Times called “The Incendiaries” a “radiant debut novel.”
Her novel, which took her 10 years to write, was much anticipated, and she even got a shout-out from novelist Celeste Ng years before it was published. The Los Angeles Times wrote: “Certain literary circles have been buzzing about R.O. Kwon’s ‘The Incendiaries’ for months. And this slim, intense novel is the rare book that lives up to its pre-publication hype.
Kwon, a graduate of Yale University who received her master’s from Brooklyn College, has written for, among other publications, The Guardian, the Paris Review, Buzzfeed and The New York Times.
Kwon recently took some time out of her busy schedule to answer some questions. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How is the second book coming along?
I’ve been working on it for almost three years. To the extent possible, that’s where I’ve been putting the bulk of my energy, my writing energy. I’m in the midst of it.
Do you think it’s going to take 10 years to finish it?
God, I hope not. I really, really hope not. I guess we’ll see what happens.
So why did it take you 10 years to finish “The Incendiaries?”
I’m a very language-obsessed, language-fascinated writer. So I really wanted to get this book to the point where ... my measure for it being done is I wanted the book to get to the point where I could open it at random and anywhere I opened it I wouldn’t feel any need to change a single sentence of it.
And part of it is that’s how I decide what I’m going to read next. ... I look at my giant piles of books that I mean to read. ... I open a book at random and I’ll read a couple of lines in the middle. And if those lines feel alive to me, if they feel exciting to me then ... that’s when I move forward with a book. ... So I realized I had to apply that same test to my own book.
Influential people in the book world were talking about you and the book you were working on years before it was published. Did you feel pressure?
I guess there was some pressure from having worked so long, pretty much every day, on a project that kept taking longer and longer. That’s sort of external pressure. For the work, with everything I write but especially with long-form fiction like this, the pressure I feel is my own desire to make it the best book it can be.
What is your writing space like?
I write in my dining room. There’s a desk in my dining room and that’s where I do most of my writing.
I read in a previous interview that you sometimes write in longhand with a Pilot pen. True?
Yeah, sometimes. Yes, I do write some drafts by hand, Not all that many, but I’ll write several drafts by hand usually. ... With the second book I’ve already written a couple of drafts by hand.
Would you describe yourself as a voracious reader?
I try to read a lot. Compared to a lot of writer friends, I don’t feel like an especially voracious reader. I assume I read every day. This is something I tell people who want to be writers: Reading feeds the work. ... There’s no writing really without reading.
In another interview, you indicated that you especially enjoy rereading a book. Why?
That’s quoting (Russian author Vladimir) Nabokov (“A good reader, a major reader, and active and creative reader is a rereader”). For me, I don’t get that much from a book on a first read. I get very hung up. ... It’s almost as if I need the story mechanisms, the plot mechanisms to get out of the way so I can really enjoy — not even enjoy — so I can really sit with the sentences and the prose and the parts that can be more opaque on the first read. There’s books I really love that have passages that I’ve read hundreds of times. A real marker of books I really love versus books that are less for me is whether or not I have wanted to reread them.
Can you talk about the annual list you compile, “48 Books by Women and Nonbinary Authors of Color to Read”?
I think I’ve done that for three years. I haven’t been reviewing as much now but I was reviewing more then. Whenever I was thinking about what books I’d be interested in reviewing I would look through publisher’s catalogs and I’d see book mentions on social media and I’d write down a name. And I looked at my list of upcoming books and I realized that I just didn’t have a lot of women of color on that list.
When I write about books, when I interview writers, interviewing marginalized writers is something that’s very important to me and so I thought, let me focus on this as I look for more books to review. It was kind of hard to find such books. It’s less hard now, thank goodness, but it’s still not the easiest. If it’s hard for me, it’s going to be hard for other people, too, so I thought I might as well share what I’ve discovered. It’s been really lovely. It’s now something that publications say they look forward to, to help with their own books coverage.
What are you reading now?
I’m reading this book, it’s a collection of poems by Kaveh Akbar. It’s called “Calling a Wolf a Wolf.” He’s such a beautiful writer. I taught at the Tin House (in Portland, Oregon) and he was teaching there, too. I heard him read a couple of times and he’s such a beautiful reader, too. I’m admiring his book a lot.