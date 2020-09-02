Quarryville native and Olympian Johnny Weir, who normally dances on the ice as a figure skater, will join a tiger queen, a Backstreet Boy, a rapper and others on the ballroom floor as part of ABC's next cast of "Dancing With the Stars."

ABC announced the cast for season 29 of the show Wednesday morning. Television personality and former model Tyra Banks is taking over as host for the season.

Weir, who appeared a year ago on Fox's reality competition, "The Masked Singer," will be one of the celebrities paired with professional dancers in the new DWTS season.

On "Dancing with the Stars," couples take on ballroom dance challenges and compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Other celebrities appearing on DWTS include Carole Baskin, nemesis of Joe Exotic on the hit Netflix series "Tiger King"; rapper Nelly; TV and film actress Anne Heche; former NBA star Charles Oakley; and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

Season 29 premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, on ABC.

Weir, an Olympic figure skater-turned-broadcaster, actor, designer and TV personality, does skating and cultural commentary with his NBC broadcasting partner, fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski. They co-hosted the Food Network's "Wedding Cake Championship."

Weir, who lived in Quarryville until his family moved to Delaware when he was in middle school, recently played the role of figure skater Gabe Richardson in the Netflix skating drama series "Spinning Out."

Weir is no stranger to reality competitions and game shows. In addition to performing behind the Egg mask on Fox's "The Masked Singer," he has been a panelist on "The Match Game," competed on "Lip Sync Battle" and cooked with his younger brother, Brian "Boz" Weir, on Fox's "MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown."

He also competed with his brother, along with his mother, Patti Weir, his sister-in-law, Stacy Weir, and his aunt, Diane Neff, on ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” last year. They played to raise money for the Alzheimer’s disease nonprofit, AlzOut.

His mother, brother and aunt have all lived in the Quarryville area in the past.

Weir is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating, and has performed with the Fantasy on Ice show. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, coming in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Other celebrities on "Dancing with the Stars" this season are "Cheer" team coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actors Skai Jackson, Justina Machado and Jesse Metcalfe, TV hosts Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, and actor and real estate agent Chrishell Stause.