Olympic figure skater and television personality Johnny Weir was the first singing celebrity to be “unmasked” (eliminated from the show) on the season two premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” competition Wednesday night.

Weir, who was disguised as The Egg on the reality singing competition, grew up in Quarryville.

Before being unmasked, Weir sang the Lady Gaga song “Just Dance,” and later competed in a “smackdown” round against the as-yet-disguised Skeleton, singing Blondie’s “One Way or Another.”

You can watch part of Weir's performance here:

Two of the four celebrity judges on the show, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke, guessed Weir’s identity before he was unmasked.

Thicke said Weir "rejuvenated and reinvented" the sport of figure skating for many people, and Weir expressed a renewed respect for singers and songwriters.

On the show, a group of celebrities sing inside a variety of elaborate costumes. The judges try to guess who they are from their voices and a series of clues.

Weir will soon be seen employing his skating skills on a scripted drama series, acting in “Spinning Out” on Netflix.

He is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating, and has performed with the Fantasy on Ice show. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, coming in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Weir is half of an NBC broadcasting team with fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski. The pair provide commentary at skating competitions and have done cultural and fashion reporting from such events as the Olympics, the Kentucky Derby and the Academy Awards. They also host “Wedding Cake Championship” on the Food Network.

Weir and some of his family members competed against the Lipinski family on a celebrity edition of the "Family Feud" game show over the summer. He and his brother, Brian "Boz" Weir, who also lived in Quarryville as a child, competed on the Fox network reality cooking competition special, “MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.”

Johnny Weir has also been a contestant on ABC's "Match Game."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Weir, 35, lived in southern Lancaster County until he was in middle school, when his family moved to Delaware so he could train as a figure skater.

Weir previously recorded a pop song, “Dirty Love,” in 2010, which reached number 1 on the Amazon sales charts in Japan.

The Egg revealed clues about his identity before his performance.

#EggMask 🥚 is no yoke! Can you crack the mystery with these clues? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/iNgONHrjD1 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Watch Weir being unmasked on the show here: