COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Quarryville native and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

The honor was announced during the "U.S. Figure Skating: 100th Anniversary Special," which Weir cohosted with his broadcasting partner, Olympic gold medalist skater Tara Lipinski. It aired on NBC Sunday afternoon.

Weir, 36, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, coming in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Weir, a lead figure skating analyst for NBC Sports along with Lipinski, Weir also won a 2008 world championships bronze medal.

Weir has performed in the Fantasy on Ice show and at the skating rink in Bryant Park in New York City.

From September to November of this year, Weir competed on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," being eliminated after the semifinals despite earning perfect scores for dances performed with his partner, Britt Stewart.

Weir and Lipinski have also hosted the Food Network's "Wedding Cake Championship" and have served as skating analysts for the Winter Olympics and cultural correspondents at the Summer Olympics and other events including the Kentucky Derby and the Academy Awards.

Weir was also featured in the skating drama "Spinning Out," which premiered in January of this year on Netflix.

He has also appeared on a variety of game shows and reality shows, including "Match Game" and "Family Feud."

On social media Sunday, Weir said: "I owe everything I ever was and ever will be, to my Mama and Papa. It may be my name in the Hall of Fame, but my name is eclipsed by Patti and John Weir who gave everything so their son might achieve something in this world."

Weir lived in Quarryville until he was in middle school. John and Patti Weir moved the family to Delaware so their son could train as a figure skater. On "Dancing With the Stars," Weir — who still lives in Delaware — spoke of the sacrifices his parents made to allow him to pursue his sport.

Weir also recently became an uncle for the first time; his brother, Brian "Boz" Weir, and sister-in-law Stacy, had a baby boy while Weir was appearing on "Dancing With the Stars."

Also elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame's class of 2021 is the late Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb, a skating coach, founder of the Special Olympics skating program and first female president of the Professional Skaters Association. She died in June.

The other person elected to the hall of fame for 2021 is Gale Tanger, a figure skating judge and official for more than 50 years. She has served at six Olympic Games.

Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, the inductions of Weir, Lamb and Tanger will be postponed until the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.