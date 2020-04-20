A Quarryville grandmother and granddaughter won $1.67 million on an episode of NBC's game show "The Wall" that aired Sunday night.

Nellie Wallace, known as "Memaw" to her grandchildren, and her granddaughter Taylor Boulden, won the jackpot — a "The Wall" record, according to show host Chris Hardwick — on a show that combines knowledge and luck.

"The Wall" is played with two-contestant teams. Contestants drop balls down the face of a four-story "wall" into slots representing dollar amounts. Over three rounds, they must choose the right answers to a variety of multiple-choice questions.



"The Wall," for which basketball legend LeBron James is one of the producers, favors contestants who give back to their communities in some way. In introducing Wallace and Boulden, Hardwick said they volunteer at a low-income retirement community in their area.

They make homemade meals and socialize with the residents, Boulden told Hardwick.

"We do it because we love it," Wallace said. "We get as much out of it as they do. A lot of times, they don't get to see their family, so we are their family."

Bouldren said her "Memaw" has taught her the value of hard work. Hardwickk said Wallace is a real estate manager.

"She's 76, she still works, and she's taught me to never give up," Boulden said.

Tearing up the 'contract'

For the last part of each game on "The Wall," one contestant stays in isolation while the other plays. That isolated contestant — on Sunday night's show, it was Boulden — has to guess at how much money the other player has earned in their absence.

Boulden had to guess whether to sign a "contract" to keep a smaller amount of safe money the pair had in their "bank," or tear up the contract for a chance at a much bigger sum.

Unknown to Boulden, Wallace had dropped a ball, which she said was dedicated to her late husband, William Wallace of Quarryville, into the $1 million slot, significantly increasing the pair's potential earnings. William Wallace died in 1998, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records.

At the end of the game, Boulden was brought out to face Wallace, and reveal her decision about the contract.